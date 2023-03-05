Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Wizards? Bucks Release Injury Report For 2-Time MVP

Despite the best attempts of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez, the Milwaukee Bucks’ 16-game winning streak has come to an end.

Giannis had a good game against the Sixers last night. The Greek Freak tallied 34 points and 13 rebounds for his 37th double-double of the season.

For much of the game, the Sixers didn’t have an answer to his freakish ability to get to the rim. Giannis got to the line practically at will, also shooting a commendable 16-18 on freebies.

However, the Sixers, led by James Harden, came back with a vengeance after going down big in the 3rd. They put together a 15-2 run at the start of the final period.

From there onwards, the game stayed close. Though the Bucks had chances to make it a 3-possession game, they never established that separation.

Finally, a couple of clutch 3-pointers from James Harden and Joel Embiid gave the Sixers the lead in the final minute. They’d go on to take the game from that point.

The streak comes to an end.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Washington Wizards?

In this era of load management, superstars taking a night off on back-to-back sets has become quite prevalent. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the few who don’t take these regular nights off.

The Bucks star has played in 3 back-to-back sets already this season. He’s likely to play a fourth one as they look to preserve their position as the top seeds.

The only player on their injury list is veteran Wesley Matthews. The 14th-year player is nursing a calf injury that has caused him DNPs during their win streak.

Giannis stats this season

Giannis is having the best scoring season of his career. The Greek Freak is 4th in the NBA in scoring with 31.3 points per game. He’s notching up these numbers on 59.7% true shooting.

His efficiency numbers are down across the board for this season. With Khris Middleton out for most of the season, the volume scoring load on him had risen. Giannis is also averaging a career-high 4 turnovers per game.

His stocks (steals + blocks) are also at career lows of 0.7 per game and 0.8 per game. Regardless, given the seeding of the Bucks, he’s still a top-2 MVP candidate thus far.