Siding Up For Michael Jordan’s Baseball Career, Stacey King Scoffs At LeBron James’ Football Proficiency

Cross-sport athletes aren’t as common now as they used to be back in the day. Deion Sanders hitting a homerun and scoring a touchdown in the same week (Sept 1989) was perhaps the epitome of what it meant to be proficient in two sports. Over on the NBA side however, Michael Jordan and LeBron James showcased similar levels of prowess.

James famously was one of the highest ranked wide receivers in the nation as a high schooler. His junior year saw him record 57-catches, 1,160-yards, and 16 TDs.

Jordan on the other hand, took it a step further and played Minor League baseball at the height of his NBA career for the Birmingham Barons. Putting them side-by-side and Stacey King has a clear favorite in mind.

“He batted like .200 or something. Couldn’t hit a curveball. But, for a guy 6’6, never played since little league, to go out there and bat major league baseball? It was pretty impressive,” said King.

MJ, like King, doesn’t see his baseball career as a failure. In fact, positive experiences from his time as a Baron bled into his NBA career. “Everybody says, ‘Oh, it was a failed opportunity play baseball.’ For me, it was the best thing that could have ever happened for me because it allowed me to go back to the game with a stronger passion.”

Stacey would go on to compare MJ and Bron, stating, “You know, people say, ‘Oh LeBron go play football.’ Oh okay. Stop. Stop. Not happening.”

Well, given that James is turning 41 this December, his potential football playing days are long gone, especially as a receiver. Though, in his heyday, it would not be as outlandish as King portrays it to be, to see the 4x MVP put on his cleats and run routes in the NFL.

In fact, during the 2011 NBA lockout, he considered switching over to football, even being in talks with Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones. Of course, this didn’t pan out as the NBA started up once more.

In terms of what’s more impressive? They both are. To possess the physicality of a successful WR as a 16 year old who also happens to be the best basketball player in the nation is absurdity to the highest degree.

Compare that to switching sports and re-engineering your body to be better suited to baseball? Just as wildly impressive. But given that King is a former teammate of MJ’s, it’s understandable as to why he’d be a Jordan homer.