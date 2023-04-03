Andrew Wiggins Father: Mitchell Wiggins’ Health and Not GF Mychal Johnson’s infidelity Was the Reason For GSW Star’s Absence

December 15, 2020; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The absence of Andrew Wiggins has become one of the most talked about instances in the NBA. With the Warriors struggling at every step, Wiggins‘ unexplained Hiatus created even more buzz.

It did get murky in the middle for a while though. Rumors spread like wildfire, quoting a rather malicious reason for his absence. The rumors alleged Andrew’s best friend was having an affair with his girlfriend Mychal Johnson. The rumors further stated that the same best friend had fathered Mychal’s children.

These rumors were clearly untrue. Mychal and Andrew have been dating since 2013 but haven’t married yet. Moreover, Mychal also denied the rumors and shamed anyone who endorsed them.

Now, after months of misinformation, Shams Charania has finally revealed the truth behind Andrew Wiggins’ long absence. Though not as malicious, the real reason is also heart-crushing.

Wiggins missed 22 games to tend to his critically ill father Mitchell Wiggins

Charania in his latest tweet reported the truth of Wiggins’ absence. He informed the NBA community via his Twitter that the 28-year-old forward plans to attend the Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder on April 4.

Although the Tweet doesn’t clarify whether Wiggins will play or be on the bench come Tuesday. It’s safe to assume he would likely not be match ready by Tuesday. Unless he has been keeping up with practices and the news of his return just broke out. Although, that’s a hard-to-imagine scenario.

Shams also shed light on the reason for his absence. He revealed Mitchell Wiggins, Andrew’s father, is dealing with a serious medical condition. Though no further information is available at the moment about Mithcell and his condition. The Bay Area athlete naturally couldn’t leave his father’s side during such testing times.

Shams: “Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins plans to attend Warriors-Thunder on Tuesday. The reason for Wiggins’ leave of absence since mid-February is that his father, Mitchell Wiggins, has been dealing with a serious medical situation, sources close to the situation say.”

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2023



Andrew Wiggins family matters

It’s hard to imagine how difficult this time must have been for Wiggins and his family. Not only were they dealing with something so difficult but the rumors must have only added to their troubles.

The rumors about Mychal and Andrew’s best friend were downright disgusting. They likely affected Andrew a lot. It must have been hard to comprehend how anyone was capable of causing such havoc just for nameless clout.