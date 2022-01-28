Basketball

“Andrew Wiggins is going to be a star for the Warriors in no time!”: When TNT’s Kenny Smith made an insane prediction 2 years before his first All-Star appearance

"Andrew Wiggins is going to be a star for the Warriors in no time!": When TNT's Kenny Smith made an insane prediction 2 years before his first All-Star appearance
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Searching for a blow job Charles Barkley rather gets a DUI": Throwback to the one of the funniest police reports of all-time where the Sixers Hall of Famer got busted in 2008
Next Article
PSL 7 commentators: Full list of commentators for Pakistan Super League 2022
NBA Latest Post
“Attention, attention, give it up for our boy, DeMar DeRozan for his 5th All-Star selection”: Zach LaVine shares a wholesome moment with Deebo breaking the special news on the Bulls’ plane
“Attention, attention, give it up for our boy, DeMar DeRozan for his 5th All-Star selection”: Zach LaVine shares a wholesome moment with Deebo breaking the special news on the Bulls’ plane

The Chicago Bulls shared a wholesome moment with DeMar DeRozan as Zach LaVine breaks the…