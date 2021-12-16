“Andrew Wiggins is part of an eerie coincidence!”: Kobe Bryant and Stephen Curry achieved landmarks while sharing a court with the former Timberwolves #1 pick

Andrew Wiggins was the #1 overall draft pick chosen by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2014 NBA draft.

The former Rookie of the Year was the second Canadian to ever be drafted No. 1 in the NBA draft. Wiggins was part of a three-way deal involving the Cavaliers, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers and was traded to the Wolves along with Anthony Bennett.

Wiggins spent five and a half seasons with the Timberwolves averaging 19.7 ppg before being traded to the Golden State Warriors in February 2020. The Canadian star has transformed himself into an untradeable force with excellent displays on both ends of the floor.

The Golden State Warriors have been without Klay Thompson for two full seasons now and Andrew Wiggins has stepped up impressively with his ability to create offense and scoring. Wiggins has also taken over Klay’s role of being the primary defender by drawing the opponent’s best offensive player and has been putting up career-high defensive numbers. The Warriors forward is also averaging career-high efficiency numbers and has become a prolific scorer.

How Andrew Wiggins was a part of historic landmark moments for Kobe Bryant and Stephen Curry

Los Angeles Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant scored 26 points in a 100-94 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves to pass Michael Jordan on the NBA all-time scoring list. Kobe went into the game only 9 points shy of his idol and accomplished the feat in the second quarter of the game to overtake Jordan in third place.

Kobe Bryant was congratulated by teammates, Minnesota players, and received a standing ovation from the Target Center Crowd on a monumental night for the Lakers guard.

Andrew Wiggins who was sharing the court with Bryant, was in his rookie season going up against the legendary guard on his historic night. The Wolves star ended the game with 16 points and 2 rebounds in a loss to the LA Lakers.

Did you know that Andrew Wiggins was in present for Kobe Bryant passing Michael Jordan on the All Time Scoring List and Stephen Curry passing Ray Allen on the All Time 3 Pointers List? On the EXACT SAME DAY, 7 years apart pic.twitter.com/eH8pbB718I — KBs GOAT (@KbsGoat) December 15, 2021

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry surpassed Ray Allen for the NBA. The all-time record for three-pointers on Tuesday night vs the Knicks at the Madison Square Garden. The All-star point guard hit two early threes to sit on top the list as the undisputed greatest shooter in NBA history.

The Warriors beat the New York Knicks 96-105 to maintain their record as the best record in the NBA this season. Curry finished the game with 22 points and 5 three-pointers made. The former two-time MVP passed Ray Allen for the record in 511 games lesser after an emotional and historic night at the MSG.

The fact that the Warriors star had his former career-high 54 point performance at the Garden in a game which can be recognized as a catalyst in the career of the three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP.