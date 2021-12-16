“Father Time might be undefeated, but that mf ain’t met LeBron James yet!”: A highlight from Lakers’ win over the Dallas Mavericks shows how little the 4-time MVP has lost in terms of athleticism

LeBron James is one of the most consistent athletes in any sports – There is no doubting it.

In the first quarter of the Dallas vs Los Angeles game, LeBron James showed the world why the narrative of “washed” will never apply to him. He went in for a block that was given as a goaltend, but his head was at the level of the rim. James pulled that same level of jump exactly 12 years ago, in a game against the Portland Trailblazers.

12 years ago, King James was an athletic freak at 24 years old. What he was doing then, he still is doing now, maybe even better. Yet people find it in them to call him dusted. If anyone were to build a statue for LeBron, it should be one of his chase down blocks.

LBJ has had an incredible return from injury, putting up 30 point triple doubles for fun. He was named the western conference player of the week, all while having a blast on court. He’s currently enjoying the best overall season since his first season with the Lakers.

LeBron James will definitely be missed when he retires from the league

People really waited 19 years to finally say LeBron James is not the best player in the NBA anymore. That’s like watching F.R.I.E.N.D.S reruns for so long that you finally got bored of calling it the best sitcom you’ve watched. There is an incredible double standard when it comes to LeBron James – and it is not even close for any other player.

We laud players like Andre Iguodala and Carmelo Anthony for just staying relevant in the league 19 years later. People praised Dirk Nowitzki, Kobe Bryant, and Vince Carter for staying in the league for 20+ years. But come next year when LeBron enters his 20th year, people will not give him the credit he deserves. It definitely is because he called himself the G.O.A.T after winning the title with the Cavs.

No man who’s about to be 37 in a few days, and still putting up MVP numbers for fun be taken for granted. Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith want to push the narrative of him being done, but they do not realize he kept them relevant all these years. Their outlandish takes, constant berating even though he’s been producing at the highest level at this age should not be forgotten.

For youngsters who have just entered the league or will enter soon, LeBron James is like a god amongst mortals. He has the same effect on players as Michael Jordan did in the 90’s-2000’s. Malik Monk even said that, verbatim.