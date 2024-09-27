Angel Reese Calls Out the Media for Not Showing A’ja Wilson Enough Love

Since the exit of Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever from the playoffs, many WNBA players (including superstar Alyssa Thomas) have called out the mainstream sports media for not covering the league fairly. They also complained about receiving undue vitriol from Fever fans. But more importantly, they pointed out that the media’s overemphasis on Clark took the shine away from other superstars.

Angel Reese is also not a fan of how much the sports media has overlooked the heroics of much better players like A’ja Wilson this season. In a conversation with Sheryl Swoopes on her Unapologetically Angel pod, the 22-year-old lauded Wilson for breaking the scoring record. She also hailed the 3x MVP for being an inspiration to her.

Reese said,

“A’ja, we want to give you your flowers because the media did not do their big one about giving you your flowers. So I just wanna say congratulations on the scoring record. You are amazing. You’ve always been an amazing player and somebody that’s been super inspiring to me.”

Reese also gave Wilson credit for improving each year since her NCAA days with South Carolina. Apart from that, she appreciated the 28-year-old for wearing her heart on sleeve, which brings some negative attention at times, but also makes her more likeable.

“Something I love about A’ja, she gets better every year… When people try to dim her light, she always shines through. She shows her emotions on social media, I love that about her,” Reese added

Swoopes also acknowledged Wilson’s unyielding hunger for upgrading her skillset every year. She noted how the Aces star has made massive upgrades as a three-point sniper.

After making just one three-pointer in her first year, the Aces forward has hit 59 triples in her last three seasons. The addition of a three-point shot to her versatile repertoire has made Wilson the toughest cover in the league.

However, Reese’s dig at the media could be a criticism of their obsession with covering Caitlin Clark. But her argument is certainly fair that A’ja Wilson deserves better coverage from the media.

The Aces are on course for a three-peat

A’ja stacked 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 1.8 steals per game during this year’s Regular Season. In the process, she set the new all-time scoring record and the rebounding record in the WNBA.

Unsurprisingly, she nabbed the unanimous Regular Season MVP award and her production has carried into the playoffs as well.

Wilson put up 22.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game during the first round matchup against the Seattle Storm. The Aces showed their poise against an experienced Storm squad during the first round and swept them in two games.

They will now face the New York Liberty in the Semi-Finals. It is the rematch of the 2024 Finals where the Aces won 3-1.

However, the Liberty is deeper than last season and finished with the best record in the league. Thus, the Aces will need Wilson to step her game up further against a formidable squad.