mobile app bar

Angel Reese Has 2 Reasons Why She’d Never Waver From Loving Kevin Durant

Sourav Bose
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Angel Reese Has 2 Reasons Why She'd Never Waver From Loving Kevin Durant

Credits: USA Today Sports

Angel Reese recently shed light on her admiration for the talent of Kevin Durant. During a chat with The Score ahead of the 2024 WNBA Draft, the 21-year-old picked the Phoenix Suns star as her 2v2 coed basketball partner. Following that, she highlighted 2 reasons why she would never waver from loving KD, capturing the attention of the viewers.

Soon after picking Durant as her preferred partner, the interviewer asked Reese to choose some other NBA icon as KD was on everyone’s list. However, she stuck with her decision before explaining the reasoning behind it.

“He is my favorite player and he is from DMV,” the 2023 NCAA champion said.

This provided a glimpse into her basketball acumen as a fan of the game. After all, Reese’s gameplay could also seamlessly complement the style of Durant. While KD could dominate from mid-range and long-range, the youngster could become a lethal weapon in the paint.

On top of that, it captured the impact of the 2x NBA champion on the Washington Metropolitan Area or the DMV. The rise of the 35-year-old from the DC area established his status as a legend in the state. Simultaneously, it inspired the rising talents in the locality with the likes of Angel Reese being a prominent example.

As a token of gesture, Durant has made active efforts over the years to give back to the communities. In fact, his endeavors may undergo a bigger stretch as the 14x All-Star remained reportedly interested in partly owing the Washington Commanders. This further solidified his connection with the people of the area, justifying Reese’s stance.

Undoubtedly, it remained highly likely that KD would have picked Reese as his coed partner too. With the latter now entering the WNBA as the latest recruit of the Chicago Sky, the possibilities open up. The dynamics interest the supporters as they crave a team-up between these stars.

About the author

Sourav Bose

Sourav Bose

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sourav, a seasoned NBA journalist at the SportsRush, discovered his profound love for basketball through the brilliance of Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors. With over 600 articles in his career, he has established himself as a dedicated and prolific writer in the field. Influenced by 'The Last Dance' documentary and the anime 'Slam Dunk,' Sourav's passion for basketball is marked by insightful observations and a comprehensive understanding of the sport's history. Beyond his role as a journalist, he delves into the strategic dimensions of sports management and explores literature in his spare time, reflecting a well-rounded approach to his craft. Sourav's journey is characterized by a commitment to unraveling the intricacies of basketball and sports in general, making him a reliable source for NBA enthusiasts and a seasoned observer of the sports landscape.

Read more from Sourav Bose

Share this article

Don’t miss these