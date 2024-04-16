Angel Reese Has 2 Reasons Why She’d Never Waver From Loving Kevin Durant

Angel Reese recently shed light on her admiration for the talent of Kevin Durant. During a chat with The Score ahead of the 2024 WNBA Draft, the 21-year-old picked the Phoenix Suns star as her 2v2 coed basketball partner. Following that, she highlighted 2 reasons why she would never waver from loving KD, capturing the attention of the viewers.

Soon after picking Durant as her preferred partner, the interviewer asked Reese to choose some other NBA icon as KD was on everyone’s list. However, she stuck with her decision before explaining the reasoning behind it.

“He is my favorite player and he is from DMV,” the 2023 NCAA champion said.

This provided a glimpse into her basketball acumen as a fan of the game. After all, Reese’s gameplay could also seamlessly complement the style of Durant. While KD could dominate from mid-range and long-range, the youngster could become a lethal weapon in the paint.

On top of that, it captured the impact of the 2x NBA champion on the Washington Metropolitan Area or the DMV. The rise of the 35-year-old from the DC area established his status as a legend in the state. Simultaneously, it inspired the rising talents in the locality with the likes of Angel Reese being a prominent example.

As a token of gesture, Durant has made active efforts over the years to give back to the communities. In fact, his endeavors may undergo a bigger stretch as the 14x All-Star remained reportedly interested in partly owing the Washington Commanders. This further solidified his connection with the people of the area, justifying Reese’s stance.

Undoubtedly, it remained highly likely that KD would have picked Reese as his coed partner too. With the latter now entering the WNBA as the latest recruit of the Chicago Sky, the possibilities open up. The dynamics interest the supporters as they crave a team-up between these stars.