“I Ride It Out”: DeMarcus Cousins Describes What’s Next for Kevin Durant and Phoenix After Getting Swept in 1st Round

Kevin Durant hasn’t seen any significant playoff success since departing from the Golden State Warriors in 2019. After the Phoenix Suns faced an embarrassing sweep against the Minnesota Timberwolves this playoffs, questions have emerged about KD’s future in the valley. The failure of Big 3 in the post-season has reminded the NBA world that a coalition of elite star players in a team might not be the shortcut to success. In a recent episode of ‘Bully Ball’, Rachel Nichols and DeMarcus Cousins delved into the possibility of a nostalgic return for KD to one of his former teams.

While exploring KD’s options going forward, Nichols revealed that there are some “romantics out there” in the league, who want him to go back to the OKC Thunder. She asked Boogie what he would do if he were in KD’s shoes. Without thinking much about this, Cousins offered an unpopular perspective,

“If I’m Kevin Durant, I ride it out.”

Cousins reiterated his faith in the Suns’ Big Three, despite the superstar pairing not working out for the best this season. Furthermore, about returning to the Thunder, Cousins believed it would not seem viable for KD in the long run. He added that the 35-year-old Suns forward would face a hard time fitting in with a young team. Adding him to a young OKC roster, averaging just 23.92 years of age, could have disastrous consequences in the long run for the team’s chemistry. The 4-time NBA All-Star said,

“It just doesn’t make sense to try to put a 36, 37 year old guy into the mix of that. So on paper, it doesn’t make sense. Now, if you want a fairy tale story or media have something to run with, it absolutely makes sense.”

Cousins also highlighted that the Suns need to prioritize fixing their current point guard situation before addressing any other concerns before the next season. In line with the former NBA player’s statement, it seems like Durant also intends to stick with the Suns, hoping to find the right mesh with his teammates Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Kevin Durant hopes to stick with Devin Booker in the Suns

Kevin Durant seems to have found his chemistry with his teammate Devin Booker. Though the duo failed to capture any significant successes this season, both feel they gel fine enough to continue striving at Phoenix. Remarking on his partnership with D-Book, KD said,

“I feel like I know Book inside out, and vice versa. It continues to grow.”

KD also hoped to continue with the Suns while keeping the core of the team intact. He emphasized the importance of continuity, highlighting how some of the best teams in the NBA stuck together for two or more years before their resounding success, “A lot of teams have been together for a few years so I’m looking forward to building.” It would be interesting to see what lies next for KD and the Suns as a new season dawns closer.