Angel Reese Reacts to Team USA’s Close Win Over France

Team USA recently closed yet another historic run at the Olympics. The final game of the event was the women’s basketball gold medal game, played between Team USA and France. In a close contest, Team USA was able to beat France by one point to secure the second gold in organized basketball. The USA contingent also emerged as the team with the most medals at the Summer Games with 126, including 40 gold medals.

After the game, WNBA sensation Angel Reese took to X to celebrate with Team USA. She congratulated the squad for pulling off an incredible win.

Bayou Barbie was glad that the women’s team brought home the gold medal against a worthy opponent, who almost handed Team USA a heartbreaking loss.

Reese wrote, “A WIN IS A WIN. CONGRATS LADIES!!!” Prior to the congratulatory post, Reese marveled at the quality of basketball that was displayed by the two sides.

She wrote on X, “What a GAME.” The reason why the Sky rookie was so stoked about the win was because of how incredible France was in the final few seconds.

🥇A WIN IS A WIN. CONGRATS LADIES!!! @usabasketball — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 11, 2024

In the 67-66 win, Team USA was led by A’ja Wilson in scoring. She dropped 21 points and had 13 rebounds and four blocks. She shot 6 of 14 from the field and 9 of 12 from the free throw line. Kelsey Plum and Kahleah Copper also played very important roles with 12 points each.

what a GAME. — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 11, 2024

Outside of the stat line, Breanna Stewart’s defensive play in the final minute and Wilson’s clutch free throw was crucial for the win. The game still wasn’t over as France’s Gabby Williams had the ball with just a three-point deficit.

Unfortunately, when she shot the ball, her foot wasn’t behind the line, which resulted in the one-point win for USA.

Although a gold medal itself would’ve been a cause for celebration, the fact that Team USA won a last second thriller makes it even more special. It’ll be interesting to know Reese’s thoughts about the final few minutes of the game, considering she almost made the cut alongside Caitlin Clark.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese’s exclusion was a hot topic

Both the rookies have just entered the WNBA and they’re already being touted as one of the best in the league. Keeping their talent and popularity in mind, numerous people expected the two to be on the Team USA roster. However, when the names were made public, there was a huge uproar in the media due to CC and Reese being snubbed from the team.

On an episode of The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors star recently said, “I think Caitlin Clark should have been on the USA team. It’s great for the brand. We talk brand any other time [so] let’s not act like it don’t matter now. 100% it matters.”

As for Reese accompanying her in Paris, Green believes that they’ve given enough reasons to be considered as worthy of being selected. He said, “What they showed you in this half-a-season is that I’m going to be one of them ones…Angel Reese is leading the league in double-doubles and broke the all-time [double-double] record. Caitlin Clark is leading the league in assists on a historical pace.”

For now, the Olympic campaign is done with the gold coming home, so, there’s no point in wondering if they should’ve made the cut. However, when the 2028 Olympic rolls out in America, CC and Reese will be lacing up for sure.