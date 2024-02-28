Anthony Edwards’ Timberwolves Teammate Hilariously Trolls His ‘Injuries’ By Saying He’s ‘Paul Piercing’

The in-game injury concerns of Anthony Edwards have become a recurring source of distress for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The franchise faced something similar during the recent home clash against the San Antonio Spurs. Amidst the worrying signs, Edwards’ teammate Naz Reid trolled the 22-year-old comparing him with Paul Pierce.

The recent instance occurred late during a second-quarter possession of the home side while Ant attempted to change his direction to receive a pass. Without any contact from the opposition, the 22-year-old instantly injured his left ankle while shifting the body weight to that leg. The extent of the lesion became apparent soon as the Georgia-born failed to get back up. Eventually, Anthony Edwards was escorted into the locker room, raising further concerns over his availability.

Despite the monetary discomfort, the shooting guard returned to the game in the second half to aid his franchise to a victory. The 2x All-Star registered 34 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in 33 minutes to rejoice the home crowd. The 6ft 4″ youngster recorded 44.8% from the field while shooting 40% from behind the arc to lead his side to their 41st win of the season.

The applaudable comeback unquestionably served as a sign of encouragement for the organization. Therefore, his teammate Naz Reid aimed to defuse the scenario while drawing parallels between him and Pierce. As per the Wolves correspondent Dane Moore, Reid referenced Ant’s in-game injury struggles as ‘Paul Piercing’ to mock the youngster.

The comments put into focus the infamous Game 1 incident of the 2008 NBA Finals when the Boston Celtics legend had to leave the court in a wheelchair. Despite the seeming seriousness of his condition at that time, several downplayed the solemnity of the situation. In fact, there remained indications of how the 46-year-old had purposefully left the floor to go to the toilet.

Years later, the former shooting guard attempted to clear the air over the controversy as Jaylen Brown asked for clarifications. During an episode of ALL THE SMOKE, Pierce mentioned,

“I sprained my MCL. It was my MCL. Don’t believe all the rumors…Everybody talking about how I had to take a sh*t. Get the f**k out of here”.

Thus, Reid’s statement mockingly indicated a similar intention from the 2020 draft pick. The underlying mockery behind the words certainly diminishes the gravity of the declaration. Hence, it serves as a display of the close bond between the Wolves stars amidst their ongoing impressive team display.