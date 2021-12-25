“No, they don’t, I’m coming soon”: Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris drops a huge update on possible return after suffering a severe blow to the neck by Nikola Jokic

Markieff Morris has not played an NBA game in over a month. The injury-ridden Miami Heat desperately needs him back and the forward assures he will return soon.

It is impressive that Miami Heat has retained a good position in the eastern conference despite several injuries. Although that could be because others in the east are dealing with a Covid outbreak right now. It has definitely affected the outcome of many seed-determining games which has worked to the Heat’s advantage.

However, their victories cannot be discredited by health and safety protocols. Miami Heat has defeated the Philadelphia 76ers with Joel Embiid and Milwaukee Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo. They did it without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Markieff Morris.

Fans worried about no public information on Markieff Morris since the altercation with Jokic

In the first matchup between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets, Morris suffered a neck injury. He has been sidelined ever since, however, his return schedule is not yet shared with the media. Head Coach Erik Spoelstra has not made any public statements about his recovery process either.

When he committed a hard foul against the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, the latter elbowed him in retaliation. It looked like Morris snapped his neck and immediately fell on the floor. Both players were ejected out of the game, however, the 32-old has not been able to play ever since.

It led to the beef between the Marcus Morris and Jokic brothers which made their second matchup very profitable for the NBA. Once the fanfare around all that died down, people started to wonder what happened to Markieff. He has missed 23 games and has no return schedule yet. The severity of his injury is also unknown.

No they don’t! Coming soon!! https://t.co/FFUn5mYGqE — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) December 24, 2021

When Five Reasons Sports expressed concern over Morris and the lack of public info, the latter replied to the Tweet saying he is coming back soon. Although the return schedule is still unavailable, Kieff has assured fans that his return is imminent.

Miami Heat is set to face Orlando Magic on Sunday Night. The possibility of Markieff Morris being in the lineup is highly unlikely but he might make a comeback in a week or so.

