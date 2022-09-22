“Magic Johnson scared me to death!”: Cookie Johnson was devestated after Lakers legend’s infamous HIV diagnosis

In 1991, Magic Johnson was diagnosed with HIV. His wife, Cookie Johnson recalled how devestated she was upon hearing the diagnosis!

The LA Lakers have had many a great player come through their ranks. Perhaps one of the greatest to ever lace em up for the Lakers was Magic Johnson.

Johnson was the face of the Lakers franchise through the 80s. He helped the team to five championships, winning numerous other awards along the way.

However, Magic’s career was cut short in 1991 when he was diagnosed with HIV. As such, he was forced to retire from the NBA in order to battle the disease.

When Magic Johnson announced he had HIV at 32, statistics showed he had a 50% chance of living 10 years. He turns 62 today.

It was a tough time for Magic and his family. In fact, his wife Cookie recently recalled her reaction to hearing the devestating news.

Cookie Johnson fell to her knees after learning that Magic Johnson had been diagnosed with HIV

1991 was a tough year for the Johnson household. It was the year that Earvin Magic Johnson was diagnosed with HIV.

At the time, little to nothing was known about the disease. So much so that he has to retire from playing the sport of basketball.

The news was so devestating that his wife, Cookie Johnson was in fear for her husband. She recalled on Good Morning America how she fell to her knees with her husband and began crying!

“It scared me to death. I mean, I fell to my knees. We both fell on our knees and we started crying.”

It must have been a struggle dealing with the stigma and the backlash at the time. Fortunately, the two managed to get through it together.

