Angel Reese Recalls Napheesa Collier Handing Her the ‘Welcome to WNBA Moment’, Names Her ‘WNBA Moms’

It’s been over five months since Angel Reese made her WNBA debut. In this time, the Sky rookie has become one of the best players in the league and a strong ROTY contender. But the path hasn’t been easy as she has had to go through several challenges to get where she is.

On the first episode of her podcast, Unapologetically Angel, Reese was asked to reveal her “Welcome to the WNBA moment.” Even though she initially struggled to pick one instance where she was overpowered by someone, the Sky Center said that her first game against Napheesa Collier qualifies for the tag.

Reese started by saying that it has been a great experience so far for her in the WNBA. She hasn’t felt helpless even in the toughest of situations. However, there have been a few moments in her college career when she has been humbled during games. The closest thing to that experience in the WNBA has been when she played Collier.

Reese said, “Actually my first game playing Napheesa. Napheesa cooked me, I’m not gonna lie, she definitely cooked me. That was my first game and I was like, ‘It’s gonna be rough.’ She is intense and she has a high motor and she plays really hard and has a lot of skills…I’m excited to also learn from her.”

Reese further revealed that Collier wants to work out with her in Miami and the Sky rookie is looking forward to it. She expects it to be a great learning opportunity for her. The four-time All-Star is among a group of five players in the league who Reese considers to be her ‘WNBA moms’.

She said, “Everybody’s always trying to claim me. My moms, in no order, A’ja [Wilson], Nneka [Ogwumike], Dearica [Hamby], Napheesa, Jonquel [Jones], is a good one too. I love Jonquel, she’s always talking to me too. But a lot of them are always chatting to me at the free throw line, it makes me feel really loved.”

Reese seems to have enough love, support, and guidance from some of the best players in the league. These players must’ve seen a lot of potential in her which made them take her under their wing. If she continues to learn from the best in the business, there’s no limit to how great she can become.