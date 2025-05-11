Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Reveal Which WNBA Star Will Take Offense to A’ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark Leading MVP Odds

For the past twenty years, two athletes have been at the forefront of women’s team sports in the US. Megan Rapinoe has been the face of American soccer, with the US women’s national team winning two World Cups since 2015. While Diana Taurasi and Candace Parker probably get the nod in basketball, Sue Bird is not far behind them.

The two legends of their fields have been together since 2017 and got engaged in 2020. Now married, they went over a few award predictions as the offseason slowly comes to a close.

A’Ja Wilson, the best player in the league right now, and Caitlin Clark, the player with the most hype going into the season, headline the MVP betting odds. However, there’s one player who has seemingly fallen through the cracks despite her domination of both the WNBA and Unrivaled.

Napheesa Collier should be more than just a dark horse for MVP. She just may be the best player in the world. Even though the Minnesota Lynx lost in the Finals to the New York Liberty, Collier tore through the playoffs in a monstrous run. While comparing WNBA players to NBA counterparts has its issues, she may be the closest thing we have to Michael Jordan right now.

“She’s [Collier] is gonna be pissed,” said Rapinoe, regarding Phee’s placement on the MVP ladder. “She just had a dominant Unrivaled season, she had an unbelievable season last year, she is on the rise, and I still feel like she’s getting a little bit overlooked. If I’m her… whatever it is, I’m taking offense to it.”

There is no reason why Collier shouldn’t be placed alongside the game’s elites. The Lynx have also built a roster that is more than capable of continuing their consistent winning, which is needed for an MVP case. The team re-signed Jess Shepard and is expecting a big second season from Alissa Pili.

The best storylines in sports often come from a perceived disrespect. Whether that’s Diana Taurasi and Skyler Diggins-Smith or Reggie Miller and Spike Lee, these moments create unforgettable drama. It seems to be no different for Napheesa “Scorched Earth” Collier, who is ready to dominate the game.