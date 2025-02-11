mobile app bar

Lynx Star Napheesa Collier Confident Victor Wembanyama Would “Win an NBA 1v1 Tournament”

Nickeem Khan
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Victor Wembanyama NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Washington Wizards

Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) takes a jump shot over Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Over the past few years, fans have expressed their lack of interest in NBA All-Star Weekend. Many ideas have been suggested to improve the festivities, including the introduction of a 1-on-1 tournament. The NBA has been reluctant to consider the prospect, but the Unrivaled League has added it, and many fans hope the NBA follows suit. WNBA star Napheesa Collier believes the NBA needs to make the addition. However, she doesn’t think there’s a player who would be able to defeat Victor Wembanyama.

Collier made a guest appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. Due to her experience with a 1-on-1 tournament in Unrivaled, Chandler Parsons sought her opinion on a similar event in the NBA. If she had to put her money on one player, it would be on none other than Wembanyama. She said,

“Wemby’s gotta win an NBA 1v1 tournament. He’s so long, how are you gonna shoot over him? How are you gonna defend him?”

Collier is a big advocate of a potential 1-on-1 tournament in the NBA. She believes it will spice things up and help drive viewership, especially since interest has been declining over the past few years. Many talented players would thrive in a 1-on-1 setting, but Webanyama’s length would make him hard to bet against.

Unfortunately, Collier states that players put their reputations on the line, so it will be hard to convince them to participate in the hypothetical competition. However, that didn’t prevent them from discussing players they believed would dominate in such an event. Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams had some interesting choices for players who would thrive.

Williams and Parsons believe an NBA legend would win 1-on-1 tournament

Parsons believes Suns star Kevin Durant is the only player who would win an NBA 1-on-1 tournament. Many NBA fans and analysts regard the two-time champion as the greatest scorers of all time. Parsons feels there no area in a 1-on-1 game in which Durant wouldn’t thrive.

“Size, length, defense, offense, no one can guard him and he can guard,” Parsons said. 


Williams backed Parsons’ pick but also threw out an unexpected name into the mix:

“A sleeper pick is Kawhi Leonard.”

The NBA has never had a 1-on-1 tournament in the league’s existence. Perhaps with the recent push from fans, there is a sliver of hope NBA Commissioner Adam Silver turns these dreams into reality.

About the author

Nickeem Khan

Nickeem Khan

Nickeem Khan is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush from Toronto, Canada. He graduated from Toronto Metropolitan University with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Media. Nickeem has over five years of experience in the sports media industry with hands-on experience as a journalist among other roles, including media accreditation for the CEBL, NBA G-League's Raptors 905, and CBC's coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Share this article

Don’t miss these