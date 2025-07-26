Angel Reese Reveals One Non-Negotiable Amid WNBA’s CBA Negotiations

The WNBA’s biggest stars took to the All-Star court in Indianapolis last weekend with a clear message — they want to be paid fairly. It’s been a topic of discussion for years, and with the league now bigger and more popular than ever, there’s no better time for change than now.

There have been talks. The WNBA has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years, and there’s a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) deal to be struck, for which the league’s best players are in touch with commissioner Cathy Engelbert about. Amid this, Angel Reese has come out to reveal one condition that absolutely has to be met.

Reese wants fair revenue shares for the players and all those working behind the scenes in the WNBA. And to be honest, it’s an understandable task, considering the franchises are pumping boat loads of money themselves.

In an interview on NBA on ESPN, the Chicago Sky star was asked what the one ‘non-negotiable’ would be in this new CBA, and she replied, “The team revenue… revenue shares. That’s really important for us. We deserve it. I know we’re not letting up, we’re gonna do whatever it takes to get what we deserve.”

Reese vowed to continue fighting until she and others in the WNBA receive a sizeable portion of the pie. “I’m just gonna continue to educate myself on what’s going on and staying involved. I know my voice, I know my platform. When I speak people are listening.”

“I know we’re not letting up. I know we’re going to do whatever it takes to get what we deserve.” Angel Reese sits down with @elleduncanESPN to share her none negotiable regarding the WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement ✍️ pic.twitter.com/5jzKPC5J8J — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 25, 2025

Reese is arguably the most popular WNBA star today next to Caitlin Clark. It was the Indiana Fever guard’s arrival that was heavily associated with the league’s popularity surge, but Reese has played a huge role in that too. The WNBA is no longer just a filler tournament for fans to catch up before the NBA begins. It has nationwide fanbases and brewing rivalry, including one between Reese and Clark.

The changes Reese wants to see in the WNBA aren’t just so she can get richer. They’re for Clark too. They’re for Paige Bueckers, Sophie Cunningham, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and all the others who put in the work week in and week out and deserve to be paid fairly for it.