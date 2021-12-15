“Can y’all save me a seat, Spike Lee didn’t return my calls”: Ray Allen on being present for Stephen Curry’s monumental game at Madison Square Garden

Ray Allen reminisces the moment he surpassed Reggie Miller as the all-time leader in 3-pointers made, ahead of Stephen Curry potentially breaking his record tonight.

Stephen Curry is all set to dethrone Ray Allen as the leader in 3-pointers made. The Warriors superstar is two 3-pointers shy of achieving this milestone as he faces the Knicks tonight at Madison Square Garden. Allen is present at the basketball mecca to witness this surreal moment.

In all probability, the NBA will have a new all-time leader in 3-pointers made after tonight’s game against the Knicks. Allen was a career 40% shooter from the 3-point line. In his eighteen seasons in the league, the two-time champion sank 2,973 shots from beyond the arc.

On the other hand, Curry is a career 43.1% shooter from the 3-point line. Allen surpassed the former leader Reggie Miller in 1300 games. On the other hand, Curry is about to break this record in 789 games. Thus Allen would pen an Instagram post for the former unanimous MVP as Curry closes in on becoming the all-time leader in 3-pointers made.

Allen recalls the time he broke the record in the presence of Miller and the late Kobe Bryant. Allen understands how memorable a moment this is for Curry.

Ray Allen talks about eclipsing Reggie Miller as the all-time leader in 3-pointers made in light of Stephen Curry’s game at the Garden tonight.

Allen had achieved this milestone at the TD Garden when the Celtics played the Lakers. In an Instagram post, the former Celtics player recalls the iconic night he surpassed Miller as the all-time leader. Allen achieved this milestone against the Kobe Bryant-led LA Lakers.

Thus Allen understands the goosebumps a Steph Curry must be going through at the moment. Therefore, just as Miller was present for Allen, the latter is at the Garden for the Warriors superstar.

Curry has revolutionalized the game of basketball with his ability to shoot long-range 3-pointers. The three-time champion has made shooting from beyond the arc a necessary skill for potential NBA players. The shot attempts from beyond the arc have gone up considerably in the current era.

In what many believe, Curry would have this record intact forever. The reigning scoring champion is still playing at an MVP level and refuses to slow down.