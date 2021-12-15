Basketball

“Can y’all save me a seat, Spike Lee didn’t return my calls”: Ray Allen on being present for Stephen Curry’s monumental game at Madison Square Garden

"Can y'all save me a seat, Spike Lee didn't return my calls": Ray Allen on being present for Stephen Curry's monumental game at Madison Square Garden
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers BBL 11 match?
Next Article
"Congrats to my teammate Steph Curry, what an accomplishment!": Tom Brady congratulates Warriors star for becoming NBA's all time leading 3-point shooter, surpassing Ray Allen with 2,974 threes and counting
NBA Latest Post
Tom Brady
“Congrats to my teammate Steph Curry, what an accomplishment!”: Tom Brady congratulates Warriors star for becoming NBA’s all time leading 3-point shooter, surpassing Ray Allen with 2,974 threes and counting

Steph Curry has finally done it. He broke Ray Allen’s long-standing three-point record and Tom…