Angel Reese Sends Scathing Message to Sky Using ‘Free Angel’ Fan’s T-Shirt Following ‘Fire Jeff’ Chants

Angel Reese has made it clear she wants to see changes within the Chicago Sky organization. Top to bottom. The facilities have been voted as being the worst in the WNBA and she wants better teammates. During the Sky’s final game of the season, a fan sporting a ‘Free Angel’ shirt seems to be the nail in the coffin for Reese-Sky relations.

“I’m not settling for the same s— we did this year. We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me,” said Reese over a week ago. As a result, she was suspended for the first half of the Sky’s following game. She wouldn’t play the second half of the game either due to a back injury.

She did backtrack on her comments to make amends after it was reported Chicago had an internal meeting to address what she said as some players were upset. “I think the language was taken out of context and I really didn’t intentionally mean to put down my teammates.”

Fast-forward to tonight’s 91-86 loss to the New York Liberty, Angel sat out due to her injury. She hasn’t played since September 3rd. During the game, a fan wore a ‘Free Angel’ t-shirt but was a bit further back in the stands.

Fans then noticed that she was seen near courtside with it being revealed that Reese’s team were the ones who made this change. Yikes, talk about a clear message being given straight to upper management.

Here she is sitting court side with her “Free Angel” shirt after Angel’s security escorted her down from our seats to sit by the team! .@chicagosky #skytown pic.twitter.com/Tthc5RMLsT — Skytown Mayor (@RedheadLorri) September 12, 2025

Amid this debacle, fans were chanting “Fire Jeff”, making sure Sky GM, Jeff Pagliocca, felt the brunt of his seemingly poor decisions. Chicago players on the bench were seen looking around for the chanters.

This revolt from fans comes after reports stated Angel could be on the trading block. Sky players, upper management, and even coaches aren’t happy with Reese ever since she made comments detrimental to the team, according to ‘Dallas Hoops Journal’.

The Reebok athlete is currently in the second year of her four-year contract worth $324,383. She won’t be an unrestricted free agent until the end of the 2027 season. With the turmoil that’s taken place in merely her sophomore year, it’s safe to say an extension isn’t on the horizon.

Finishing her season off with 23 double-doubles and averages of 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds, she tweeted out, “I love y’all,” following tonight’s ordeal. It’ll be interesting to see if she’s firmly placed on the trading block by the team or if she simply asks to be moved.