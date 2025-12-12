“Would Love to Play Now”: Shaquille O’Neal Says Nikola Jokic’s “A**” Would Be in Trouble if He Played Today

Shaquille O’Neal may be retired, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t still imagine himself in the game. If the Diesel did play today he would still be an absolute force, even in a league that leans heavily on spacing, threes, and switch-heavy defenses. It would also be fun to see him stack up against modern-day stars who’ve never had to deal with a center as physically overwhelming as peak Shaq.

On the flip side, today’s pace-and-space style would definitely push him to adapt more on the defensive end. He’d be challenged to defend in space against quicker bigs and stretch fives who can pull him away from the paint. But great players adjust, and Shaq’s sheer dominance would force the league to bend. Also watching him go head-to-head with players like Embiid, Jokic, and Giannis would be must-see TV and a fascinating clash of eras.

And it’s not like the four-time champion hasn’t pushed it himself. The Hall of Famer spoke about how he would adapt to the current league’s style of play on the latest edition of his podcast, where he was joined by fellow legend, Carmelo Anthony. Shaq didn’t pull punches though. He mentioned what he would do, specifically against Jokic, and how his game wouldn’t change much.

“I would love to play now. Let me tell you why. Every time Joker shot a three, I would run right past him and post up in the middle lane, and play my game. I’m not going to shoot a three, and I’m not going to do a whole bunch of pick and roll,” claimed the Lakers, Heat, and Magic icon. While it’s easy for him to just say this, prime Shaq is a player that could fit into any era so it’s hard to imagine anyone really stopping him.

Moreso, O’Neal promised that he would stay in the post and not worry about chucking up the long ball like today’s big men do.

“I’m not changing my game. The only way I’m gonna shoot a three is if we’re up 10-15 points. I’m gonna try to defend, and Joker, as great as he is, you miss, your a** in trouble because now you gonna have to sprint back and they gonna focus on me, I’m gonna get doubled, I’m gonna kick it to Melo. I’m gonna kick it to T-Mac.”

Shaq certainly wouldn’t be shy of bringing the ball up the court either, as it was something that he did commonly back in his heyday. “And remember, I’m the first big dude to bring it up with style and charisma,” stated The Diesel. However, he would adapt certain points to his game. Shaq states he would “Definitely do more dribble handoffs” if he balled today.

Everything Shaq says just reinforces what fans already know. His game was built to dominate no matter the decade. The combination of brute force, surprising agility, and an old-school mentality would make him one of the most unique spectacles in today’s pace-and-space era.

Hearing him break down exactly how he’d counter modern stars only adds fuel to the imagination of what those matchups would look like. And while we’ll never see The Diesel go toe-to-toe with today’s elite for real, the thought alone is enough to remind everyone why he remains one of the most unstoppable forces the league has ever seen.