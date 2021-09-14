“LeBron James really did Ian Clark dirty with that block”: When the Cavaliers superstar allowed the Warriors guard to steal the ball and drive past him only to distrustfully swat away the attempt

During the 2015 Warriors-Cavaliers Christmas Day duel, LeBron James purposely allowed Ian Clark to complete a steal and drive past him, so he could hand the GSW guard with a disrespectful block.

LeBron James is arguably one of the greatest players to lace up on the basketball court. For over 18 years now, King James has been putting on a show every single night he set foot on the floor. His unique gameplay, versatility and durability are unparalleled, due to which is compared to Michael Jordan for the GOAT debate.

Being one of the most complete all-rounded players the league has ever seen, James is not only an offensive star but also is a defensive threat. LBJ has had several jaw-dropping defensive plays throughout his career. Whether it was his championship-winning chase-down against the Warriors in 2016 or the ferocious block against Angola for Team USA at the 2008 Olympic Games, he has surely had a strong presence on the defensive end for any team he has played for.

However, this one time, LeBron James actually let his opponent steal the ball and drive past him, so he could completely reject his opponent’s layup attempt.

LeBron James let Warriors guard Ian Clark steal the ball from him and ended up blocking his layup attempting

Yes, you read that correctly. Back in 2015, during the Warriors-Cavaliers Christmas Day battle at the Oracle Arena, early in the fourth quarter, Ian Clark managed to knock the ball out of LBJ’s hands. While letting Clark steal the ball in front of him, the then-Cavs forward was complaining to the referee about the excessive touching. Bron even gave space to Clark drive past him. And just when Clark thought he had successfully completed a highlight play, LeBron swatted away the ball.

And that’s not it. James even had a few words for Clark after that absolutely disrespectful play.

Here, have a look at the play.

As soon as this play went viral, NBA Twitter went crazy.

Even though LeBron did have this sensational highlight play, it was Clark and the Warriors who had the last laugh, winning the contest 89-83 behind Draymond Green’s team-high 22-point performance.