Angel Reese Shows Appreciation As Lonzo Ball Steps Up Following Her 1st WNBA Ejection

Angel Reese recently made the news for an absurd reason. The Chicago Sky rookie was handed her first-ever WNBA ejection during her team’s latest home clash against the New York Liberty. Amidst these unforeseen turn of events, however, the youngster did receive a little silver lining from Chicago Bulls man, Lonzo Ball.

The seemingly dubious events leading to Reese’s ejection didn’t sit right with the NBA star. It consequently left a bad taste in his mouth, as it did for nearly all the other viewers. As a result, the Chicago Bulls guard felt the urge to take a stand against the presumed injustice in the youngster’s disfavor.

Subsequently, Ball openly called out the game official, while adding volume to Reese’s surge in status. Expressing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), the Bulls star proclaimed, “Ref that threw out Angel Reese is weak btw…You know who you are (Keep ya money Angel I got you)”.

Ref that threw out @Reese10Angel is weak btw… You know who you are (Keep ya money Angel I got you) — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) June 5, 2024

This support warmed the heart of the Sky rookie, prompting her to showcase her gratitude toward Ball. Responding to the latter’s encouraging words, Reese wrote, “Appreciate you gang!”.

This raised further question marks over an already debatable sequence of events. The controversy sparked after Reese waived off game referee, Charles Watson’s foul call against her late in the fourth quarter. This provoked the official, resulting in the first-ever technical foul call against her in the WNBA.

However, the drama didn’t end there. While walking away, Reese allegedly said, “This is bulls**t,” escalating the heat of the situation. Just as the first time, Watson refused to let this one slide. He immediately gave a second technical foul call against the Sky star, ejecting her from the court.

Angel Reese was ejected tonight after waving off the referee pic.twitter.com/32Ah3ku3lX — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) June 5, 2024

It does seem as though Watson may have taken the matter far more personally than what was perhaps required. So, on the surface level, it does look as though the game referee lacked professionalism, only justifying Ball’s reaction.

That said, Reese also contributed to her own misery to a large extent. Her continued display of disgust cost her team at a crucial juncture of the game, paving the way for their eventual 75-88 defeat. Additionally, the 22-year-old will now have to pay $300 for each technical foul call against her, amounting to $600 in fines.

Needless to say, hers does not appear to be an enviable situation at the moment. Worse, it comes right after the trouble she got herself in very recently.

Angel Reese was fined by the WNBA for a different controversy as well

Earlier this week, the youngster made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Following her franchise’s 70-71 away defeat to the Indiana Fever, she refused to face the media after the game.

This impulsive action of hers did not come cheap, as the WNBA immediately fined her $1000. Additionally, it also devalued her public image and raised eyebrows across the basketball community. And now, with her falling in trouble yet again, Reese does seem to be building a troublesome habit.

However, the Maryland-born seemed unbothered by her situation. Instead, she seems to be capitalizing on the noise around her, by using it as motivation to help her produce at a high level.

While he may not condone losing money, Shaquille O’Neal will undoubtedly be proud of his favorite LSU alum for using the negativity around her in the same way he did.