“I Apologize To Jordan Poole’s Mother And Father”: Draymond Green Expresses Remorse Over Punching Warriors Youngster Amidst Hiatus From Team Basketball

Draymond Green had finally broken the media silence and addressed the incident involving Jordan Poole himself.

News had broken out earlier this week regarding a bust-up during training between the two Warriors, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Speculation surrounding possible reasons was going around on social media.

All this, before shocking video evidence of what happened, was leaked by TMZ. The rumor mill went to a fever pitch upon the footage being available to the public and stirred up quite a mess.

Also read: Draymond Green, Who Sucker Punched Jordan Poole for ‘Talking Sh*t’, Once Praised the Young Star for the Same

Various members of the Warriors organization had made their statements on the incident. However, the chief culprit had gone off the grid.

Until now. Draymond Green has broken his silence and has addressed the media tonight.

What did Draymond have to say about the incident involving him and Jordan Poole?

Draymond Green was profusely apologetic in his statements to the media. Green took full responsibility for his actions and stated that he was in a “very very very bad space mentally” on the day of the altercation.

Draymond Green on the day the altercation happened: “That day that took place I was in a very very very bad space mentally dealing with some things in my personal life.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 8, 2022

Green also used the opportunity to extend an apology to Jordan Poole‘s family and friends. Draymond said that he would understand how his mother would feel if she saw such a video, as he apologized to Poole’s dear and near ones.

“Quite frankly if my mother saw that video, I know how she would feel…I apologize to his mother and father, his family& friends who care for him.” – Draymond Green on the incident with Jordan Poole (h/t @madkenney) pic.twitter.com/aJJ09ZkOo4 — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) October 8, 2022

Green, widely considered a leader in the Warriors dressing room, admitted to failing in his responsibilities as a leader and a man with such an act. Draymond also took the opportunity to address the fact that the clash had nothing to do with their upcoming contract negotiations – a widely speculated reason for their fallout.

Draymond Green said the looming contract situation “had nothing” to do with the punch of Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/TOWkhHLKNQ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 8, 2022

What perceivable impact does this hold for the Green – Warriors relationship?

First things first, as part of Green’s media appearance, Draymond made it clear that he was taking some time off. This would mean that the Warriors would be without Green for their last week of preparation ahead of their title defense.

It could also mean contract talks with Draymond Green could be stalled for the considerable future. Green is entering the second last year of his contract and with the luxury tax bill piling on the Warriors, this incident could factor into their decision.

Is this the incident that could force the Warriors to move away from their drafted core?

Regardless, the Warriors need Green and his energy and defense to make things work in 2022-23. Steve Kerr would be hoping Green’s absence is no longer than a week. They would expect their star forward to be available for their opening night fixture.

Also read: How much did TMZ pay Warriors media snitch to leak Draymond Green-Jordan Poole video? A $100,000 estimate provided