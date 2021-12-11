“Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks did something Kevin Durant and DeMar DeRozan couldn’t”: The reigning Finals MVP ends the Rockets’ winning streak with a 40-point game

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks did what the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls couldn’t, they have beaten the Houston Rockets.

Finally, someone was able to stop the streaking red-hot Houston Rockets. The Greek Freak and the Bucks put an end to the remarkable seven-game winning streak of the Rockets, which started after an eleven-game losing streak.

The young team still tried to put up a big fight, but Bucks dominated them in different facets of the game, whenever the Rockets came close Greek Freak kept them quiet.

The game was going back and forth until the 3rd quarter and had 10 tied games and 9 lead changes. Where Garrison Matthews scored most for the Rockets with 23-points, while Christian Wood and Armoni Brooks added 21 each.

But Giannis and Co put the break to their fight in the fourth quarter and locked them up defensively.

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts a stop to the Rockets’ winning streak while breaking records

Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks did what the top teams in the East couldn’t. They stopped the 8-17 Rockets who had beaten the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls in their seven-game streak.

Giannis ended the night with 41-points, 17-rebounds, 5-assists, 4-steals, and 2-blocks.

Giannis ended the night with 41-points, 17-rebounds, 5-assists, 4-steals, and 2-blocks. He registered a couple of records with this monster performance. With 805 blocks, Antetokounmpo is now the Bucks’ all-time blocks leader, surpassing Alton Lister.

The two-time MVP notched his 5th career game with 40-points, 15-rebounds, and 5-assists. He ties with Russell Westbrook for the most by any player since the merger.

Giannis has two of those games this season, becoming just the 5th player with multiple in a season since 1980.

The Bucks are now 17-10, winning eleven of their last thirteen. The defending champions will now be visiting the Garden to face the Knicks.