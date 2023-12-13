Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Wizards? Pelicans Issue Injury Report for Heavily Critiqued Star

Dec 11, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans suffered a 44-point loss against the Los Angeles Lakers in the In-Season Tournament Semifinals but soon redeemed themselves in the very next campaign. Going up against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Zion Williamson and co. grabbed a huge 121-107 victory.

The duo of Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum combined for 43 points, whereas, Jonas Valanciunas recorded a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double. However, it was Zion Williamson who was the undisputed the star of the night. Despite being guarded by the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, and Naz Reid, the 6ft 6” star erupted for his highest-scoring performance of the season – 36 points.

For the Pelicans fans, they didn’t get much time to celebrate the team’s win. Just a day after the contest got over, the franchise added their All-Star forward to the team’s injury report ahead of the matchup against the Washington Wizards.

Listed as “questionable” due to an ankle sprain, there is a possibility that the former Duke Blue Devil doesn’t suit up tonight.

Zion Williamson has been receiving a lot of criticism

Ever since the Pelicans suffered the In-Season Tournament’s semifinals loss, Zion Williamson has been berated for his performance. Esteemed personalities from the basketball community such as Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen A. Smith, and Shannon Sharpe have criticised the youngster.

Following NOLA’s latest win Zion decided to clap back at all the naysayers. Not only did he specifically send out a message to TNT’s Barkley-O’Neal duo, but he also commented on the media criticism that he was facing.

“Because they come from a place where they just want to see me do better, thank you. But if it comes from anywhere else, everybody entitled to their own opinion. Can’t control that,” Zion on Shaq and Chuck’s comments.

“I can’t control what no grown man do… Lock in on myself, my teammates, coaches, everybody with the Pelicans, and the city,” Zion commented on the criticism he received from the media.

Following Stephen A. Smith’s nasty comments, Williamson’s step father contacted the ESPN analyst. Defending himself, Smith revealed that he wasn’t a naysayer. Instead, he just voiced out his concerns for the youngster.

Zion has been mocked for his physical condition for quite a few years. Stepping up and leading the Louisiana side to a top 3-5 finish in the West will help prove the detractors wrong.