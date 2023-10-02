“Lot of Tequilla in Here”: $50,000,000 Worth Devin Booker Slyly Built a Bar Next to Gambling Table to Trick Suns Teammates Into Getting Confident

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) gestures in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker’s $50,000,000 worth means that he has more than enough resources to live in extravagant style, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That was apparent, during the 2022 Architectural Digest tour of his Arizona mansion, which showcased a range of luxuries. The incredible house was teeming with a range of glorious facilities, which included a huge personal bar. Booker revealed that there was a reason he had had the bar built near the gambling table. One of the most competitive players in the NBA, Booker appeared determined to win when it came to gambling as well. The 26-year-old revealed that he would regularly give his teammates a few drinks so that they would feel confident when they played against him.

Devin Booker reveals hilarious trick he uses to give confidence to his teammates while gambling

Booker’s house tour revealed a range of personal customizations that he himself had overseen. The 3-time All-Star claimed that each corner of the house had been customized personally by him.

This obviously included the pretty wooden gambling table. Booker also had a humungous bar next to it. He revealed that it was full of tequila, and was part of an elaborate trick that gave him an edge while gambling:

“I think the bar next to the poker table go hand in hand. It’s perfect. That’s my trick. I give my teammates a couple of drinks and get them going, give them some confidence. Lot of tequila in here.”

The design and the space afforded by the table meant that his teammates had ample space to enjoy alcohol while playing with him. Booker suggested that the trick used to regularly work, and he would end up getting an unfair edge while gambling with his friends and teammates.

The Suns superstar seemed especially proud of his little trick. He claimed that the alcohol never failed to give his teammates confidence, which led them to take unnecessary risks while gambling. That in turn gave him an advantage that he seems to have made full use of, in the past.

Booker reveals love for wine during home tour

Apart from having a well-stocked bar near the gambling table, Booker also had a huge wine collection. He had an in-built shelf in the wall that he used for the wine collection.

Booker revealed that he had the collection near the dining table as he regularly hosted guests, including the family at the house. Claiming to prefer the wine over the other alcohol in his home, Booker claimed that he started the process in 2020.

Within two years, the star seemed to have built himself a huge collection of wines that he also seemed proud of. The house tour, overall represented a tour of his personal space, and Booker, as he should be, seemed extremely proud to show off his entire home.