“Angry Lakers fans diss their way into Russell Westbrook’s Instagram DMs”: The former MVP faces the wrath of Lakers Nation for his recent string of poor performances 

Russell Westbrook has angry Lakers fans slide into his Instagram DMs with diss tracks, mocking the former MVP’s shooting.

It would not be wrong to say that Russell Westbrook is currently under the ire of Lakers fans, owing to his recent performances. The purple and gold team are barely hanging at the +500 mark and may find themselves in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive time.

The team has been heavily relying on LeBron James in his year 19th. The Lakers acquired Westbrook during the off-season, sending the likes of Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and KCP to the Washington Wizards. Unfortunately, Westbrook is proving to be a liability for a team rather than an asset.

The former OKC superstar’s shooting and turnovers have made him a poster boy of social media memes and trolls. It’s reached a point where the opposition teams have started indulging in Westbrook slander.

Last night the #Sacramento Kings put Russell Westbrook on the gym screen as the “Icy” player of the match pic.twitter.com/RMHx9E0wfA — Scoreboard (@scoreboardUS) January 14, 2022

The Kings arena’s media team went too far with this, leading to the NBA intervening in the matter. In his last five games, Westbrook has averaged 12.4 PPG. The two-time scoring champion has shot below 30% from the field and 0% from the 3-point line.

Westbrook hate has reached a point where angry fans have begun sending him diss tracks on his IG account.

Irked Lakers fans swarm into Russell Westbrook’s Instagram DMs with diss tracks.

In the last two games that the Lakers have lost, Russ has shot a combined 4-for-26 from the field. Surprisingly, Westbrook had only one turnover in those games combined. The 37-year old James has been doing most of the heavy lifting for the 2020 NBA champions.

Well, it’s no secret that Lakers fans are very passionate about their basketball. The purple and gold team is one of the most celebrated teams in the league, known for its rich legacy. However, their recent performances have caused a rage amongst fans.

The most recent example of that being a fan dissing Westbrook in his track. If this wasn’t enough, the fan sent Westbrook an audio clip of the same on the latter’s IG account.

Russ got angry Lakers fans rapping in his DMs 😭 *NSFW* (via byrdwidday/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/5JKNuFCkzQ — Pickswise (@Pickswise) January 15, 2022

Below are some verses from the track.

“At 500 Bron at center, Lakers can’t win cause they got no defender, no defense, sad you’ll f**kin can’t win a game, we got you, but I really wanted Dame.”

“You ain’t too good when you shoot the ball. I prefer, when you didn’t shoot, at all. C’mon-c’mon Russ show me something 2-for-12 ain’t nothing.”

It seems like Lakers fans have had enough of their team’s poor performances, with Westbrook being the prime cause for it.