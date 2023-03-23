“Another Shaqtin’ a Fool Entry!”: Shaquille O’Neal Enjoys Mavericks’ Defensive Breakdown Against Warriors in Crucial Contest

The Dallas Mavericks hosted the Golden State Warriors for a huge contest tonight. Going into the contest, the Warriors were the 6th seed, and the Mavericks were the 8th seed, just half a game behind the Dubs. It was a big contest, and as expected, a lot of people were eagerly watching it. One of those people was Shaquille O’Neal.

The big man was clearly following the game, as the Dubs managed to pull away with a 127-125 win.

The Warriors had great performances from all of their players, with Jonathan Kuminga leading the scoring. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jordan Poole did their thing too. On the other hand, Luka Doncic registered his 41st 30-point game in his return from injury.

During the game, we saw an incredible defensive breakdown. Even Shaquille O’Neal shared the same.

Shaquille O’Neal shares video of Mavericks leaving Warriors wide open

With nearly two minutes left in the 3rd quarter, the game was 88-87. The Warriors had the possession after a timeout, whereas the Mavericks thought it was their ball. This resulted in the Dubs inbounding from the Mavs baseline, and Kevon Looney getting an easy dunk.

The Mavs forgot to play defense 😂 pic.twitter.com/S6q9ByrTb7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 23, 2023

From another angle, we can see how Jordan Poole realized what happened and asked the referee to hurry up and give him the ball.

Like what Mavs players doing tho. Absolutely zero awareness lmfao pic.twitter.com/SW2yTLCtsG — UG (@SCDG2330) March 23, 2023

Shaquille O’Neal saw the same too and would have probably thought about this as the newest entry to Shaqtin’ A Fool.

Shaq really enjoyed the Mavs defensive breakdown 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dg0WP67GJD — Spam (@warriors4ly) March 23, 2023

This game sure made the Mavericks quite mad, and we could see the same when Luka gestured ‘Get Paid’ to the referees at the end of the game.

Mark Cuban was not pleased with what happened

Mark Cuban is a very involved owner and tries his best to be present during the games. The same happened tonight as the Warriors came to town. After seeing what happened in the 3rd quarter, Cuban put out a tweet explaining the same.

For those wondering about the play with 1:54 to go on the 3rd, let me explain what happened. The ref called Mavs ball . The announcer announced it. Then there was a timeout . During the time out the official changed the call and never told us. Then when they saw us line up as… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 23, 2023

After the game, it was announced that the Mavs would be filing an official protest for the same.

The Dallas Mavericks plan to file to the NBA a formal protest of their 127-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors tonight, with focus on alleged referee mistake that led to two free Warriors points late in the third quarter, source tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 23, 2023

We’ll have to wait and see what the NBA rules.