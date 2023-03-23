HomeSearch

“Another Shaqtin’ a Fool Entry!”: Shaquille O’Neal Enjoys Mavericks’ Defensive Breakdown Against Warriors in Crucial Contest

Raahib Singh
|Published 23/03/2023

“Another Shaqtin’ a Fool Entry!”: Shaquille O’Neal Enjoys Mavericks’ Defensive Breakdown Against Warriors in Crucial Contest

Credits: USA Today Sports and Twitter

The Dallas Mavericks hosted the Golden State Warriors for a huge contest tonight. Going into the contest, the Warriors were the 6th seed, and the Mavericks were the 8th seed, just half a game behind the Dubs. It was a big contest, and as expected, a lot of people were eagerly watching it. One of those people was Shaquille O’Neal.

The big man was clearly following the game, as the Dubs managed to pull away with a 127-125 win.

The Warriors had great performances from all of their players, with Jonathan Kuminga leading the scoring. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jordan Poole did their thing too. On the other hand, Luka Doncic registered his 41st 30-point game in his return from injury.

During the game, we saw an incredible defensive breakdown. Even Shaquille O’Neal shared the same.

Shaquille O’Neal shares video of Mavericks leaving Warriors wide open

With nearly two minutes left in the 3rd quarter, the game was 88-87. The Warriors had the possession after a timeout, whereas the Mavericks thought it was their ball. This resulted in the Dubs inbounding from the Mavs baseline, and Kevon Looney getting an easy dunk.

From another angle, we can see how Jordan Poole realized what happened and asked the referee to hurry up and give him the ball.

Shaquille O’Neal saw the same too and would have probably thought about this as the newest entry to Shaqtin’ A Fool.

This game sure made the Mavericks quite mad, and we could see the same when Luka gestured ‘Get Paid’ to the referees at the end of the game.

Mark Cuban was not pleased with what happened

Mark Cuban is a very involved owner and tries his best to be present during the games. The same happened tonight as the Warriors came to town. After seeing what happened in the 3rd quarter, Cuban put out a tweet explaining the same.

After the game, it was announced that the Mavs would be filing an official protest for the same.

We’ll have to wait and see what the NBA rules.

Share this article
About the author
Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him toward TSR. He started playing basketball when he was 14, and fell in love with the sport ever since. His interest in the NBA developed at the same time as when Stephen Curry put the entire league on notice. Raahib was spellbound by Steph and the Warriors and has been a fan since. From starting off as a Warriors fan, Raahib has evolved into someone who can never miss a good game of basketball. He converts his love for the game and the knowledge he has gained into the articles he writes. In his spare time, he enjoys cricket, going for walks, and murder mysteries.

Read more from Raahib Singh