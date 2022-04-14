“Zion Williamson is a 6’6″ NBA basketball player, he should be able to dunk!”: Shannon Sharpe downplays Zion’s 360 windmill dunk against the San Antonio Spurs

Ahead of the Play-In matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, Zion Williamson threw down a vicious 360 dunk during his pregame workout.

Zion Williamson, the former No.1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft came into the league with a lot of hype. He was touted to be the next big thing after ‘The King’, LeBron James.

The former Duke basketball great made his debut against the San Antonio Spurs on January 22, 202o after missing the first few months of the season due to a meniscus tear. He went on an absolute tear in the fourth quarter scoring 17 consecutive points.

There is no doubt regarding the talent that Williamson possesses but the major problem has always been that he is injury-prone, not just now but even during his college days.

Also Read: “Zion Williamson is praying that somebody will get him out of New Orleans”: Stephen A Smith says Pelicans star doesn’t trust the front office

Shanon Sharpe was far from impressed after a video of Williamson’s 360 dunk went viral

Williamson was in great spirits prior to the play-in game against the San Antonio Spurs. He was seen throwing down a 360 dunk with ease much to the delight of Pelicans fans.

Talking to Skip Bayless, sports analyst Shannon Sharpe wasn’t really impressed with what he saw from Williamson. He said that at 6’6″ an NBA basketball player should be able to dunk easily and compared it to American football wide receiver Cooper Douglas Kupp catching a football.

“I’m unimpressed by this. He’s a 6’6″ NBA basketball player, he should be able to dunk. That’s like saying: ‘oh man, you see that catch Cooper Kupp made?'”@ShannonSharpe on Zion Williamson’s 360 windmill pic.twitter.com/RRoHOzlvtP — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 14, 2022

Williamson has endured a fair share of criticism from analysts, fans, legends of the game and even his own teammates ever since he entered the league.

Earlier during this season, former Pelicans shooting guard JJ Redick criticized William for his lack of investment in the New Orleans organization. Redick blasted Williamson for not reaching out to his new teammate CJ McCollum who was traded to the Pelicans.

Zion will be hoping to keep aside all distractions and get ready and fully healthy for the next season and help his team win basketball games.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan needs to help LaMelo Ball!”: Skip Bayless rips into Bulls legend after Hornets embarrassing blow play-in game vs Trae Young and Hawks