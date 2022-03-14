“Anthony Davis doesn’t answer all questions; we don’t have enough chemistry”: LeBron James gets brutally honest about the Lakers’ horrid season following loss to Suns

LeBron James claims that Anthony Davis would be helpful but certainly wouldn’t solve all of the Lakers’ chemistry problems.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-7 since the All-Star break. Those 2 wins came with LeBron James scoring 50+ points in each outing. Essentially, the purple and gold haven’t found a way to win these past 9 nine without 37 year old James having a historic night.

This isn’t to say that ‘The King’ is exempt from criticism because NBA and Lakers fans in particular know just how horrid his defense has been this season, especially when it comes to getting back on defense. No one on the roster seems to be active on the defensive end with rookie Austin Reaves looking like the only capable defender on most nights.

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered yet another loss tonight, this time to the league’s best team in the Phoenix Suns who were without Chris Paul. While the Lakers didn’t have Anthony Davis either, this game was over in the first quarter.

LeBron James and company shot 8-23 from the field in the 1st quarter and were outscored 48-22. There was no coming back from that.

LeBron James on the Lakers not having enough chemistry.

For the third season in a row, the Lakers revamped their entire roster during the offseason. Like last year however, this has given them the results they thought they would get. They are 11.5 games back from the 6th seed and are merely 2.5 games away from falling out of the ply-in picture entirely.

During his postgame presser following the 29-point loss against the Suns, LeBron James opened up about the guys in the locker room and the chemistry that they lack. He would also go on to say that having Anthony Dabis would help but wouldn’t solve everything.

LeBron on what Anthony Davis’ return would mean: “It puts a band aid on some things, but we just haven’t had enough chemistry, enough time with our group to know what we can do.” Says AD would help “but it definitely doesn’t answer all the questions.” — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) March 14, 2022

Malik Monk, who has been one of the few bright spots for the Lakers this season, said, “We have no sense of urgency getting back on the defensive end, we got to do a better job man.”