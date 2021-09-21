“Anthony Davis doesn’t love me like that”: Montrezl Harrell fuels rumors of rift within Lakers’ ranks last season with answer regarding his absence from AD’s wedding

Montrezl Harrell and Anthony Davis may not be fast friends after all, judging from the former Lakers big man’s absence from AD’s wedding.

Harrell joined the Lakers on what was arguably a paycut for him given the available market. How many Sixth Men of the Year are signed for the mid-level exception as free agents?

He put ink to paper on a 2-year, $19 million deal that would include a player option. After Frank Vogel’s decision to bench him in the playoffs, his departure from LA seemed imminent.

After he opted in for his second year, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka used him as a trade asset to acquire Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards this past offseason.

Kuzma would be joined in DC by former Lakers Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The trio is expected to be a capable supporting cast for Bradley Beal.

“Anthony Davis doesn’t love me like that”: Montrezl Harrell

If there was a problem with the chemistry among the Lakers last season, it wasn’t really apparent in the regular season. Till the time that they had LeBron, they were motoring along to homecourt advantage. This was despite AD’s injury-enforced absence from February onwards.

However, the MVP-caliber duo’s injuries forced the rest of the Lakers to dig deep. Their absence exposed a few fatal flaws among their supporting cast. It also exposed a few cracks in the dressing room, if only cryptically through press conferences and social media.

Both Schroder and Harrell seemed to be misfits with the 2020 NBA champions by the end of the year. Perhaps that’s the reason why Harrell didn’t really grow close to Anthony Davis.

Harrell was straightforward in addressing a question regarding his absence from the DPOY contender’s wedding:“Nah bruh don’t like me like that!”

Anthony Davis’ wedding did not include Montrezl Harrell: “Nah bruh don’t like me like that!” pic.twitter.com/Y1atF8PxEj — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) September 21, 2021

