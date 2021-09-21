“Stephen Curry really spat his mouthpiece to fake the defense out!?”: When the Warriors MVP accidentally spat his mouth piece out, caught it mid-air while dishing a beautiful assist

Back in 2016, during an encounter against Brooklyn Nets, Stephen Curry accidentally spat out his mouthpiece, however did manage to catch it mid-air while dishing Kevin Durant with a beautiful assist.

There is no denying Stephen Curry and his greatness. He is unarguably the best shooter the game has ever witnessed. Due to his impressive ability of consistently knocking down shots from virtually any spot of the hardwood, defenders are all over him as soon as he enters the frontcourt. Steph is great not only because of his on-court performances and accolades but also because of the way he has managed to transform how modern basketball is played.

Curry is one of the most heavily guarded players when he has the ball as well as when he moves around the court without the ball. And because of his shifty and sleek handles, to go along with consistent shooting, Chef Curry manages to make the best of the best defenders look foolish while guarding him.

We all know the affectionate relation Curry shares with his beloved mouthpiece. Statistics have shown, Steph shoots the ball better when he is chewing his mouthpiece. However, did you know his mouthpiece even helps him to pass the ball better?

Stephen Curry caught his falling mouthpiece while handing out an assist to Kevin Durant

Yes, you did read that correctly. Back in 2016, when the Warriors were hosted by the Nets, there was a play in that game wherein Steph accidentally spat his mouthpiece out, amazingly caught it mid-air without even looking at it, all while dishing Kevin Durant a gorgeous assist.

Here, have a look at the unbelievable play.

As soon as the clip went viral, NBA Twitter was left stunned.

Was that mouthguard spit a fake out? pic.twitter.com/vJydixooqY — Tas Melas (@TasMelas) December 23, 2016

that was not an accident #StephGonnaSteph — Jake Kutchmanich (@jkutch25) December 23, 2016

actually kind of amazing he caught it in the middle of the play like that — Connor parks (@connorparks0) December 23, 2016

The play actually looks like a well-executed trick to fool the defence, right?

Catching the mouthpiece without even looking at it, while dishing out a well-timed pass seems to be quite supernatural. You really have to commend Chef Curry’s incredible hand-eye coordination.