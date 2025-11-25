Paul Pierce Leaves Off James Harden for Allen Iverson on His Mt. Rushmore of Shooting Guards

James Harden’s recent 55-point performance against the Charlotte Hornets, where he knocked down ten threes, was another reminder of just how good he is. Lately, some people seem to have forgotten that. His stock is not as high as it was during his Rockets days, and Paul Pierce’s decision to leave him off his Mount Rushmore of shooting guards shows exactly that.

Advertisement

Retired star Danny Green brought up Harden’s legacy in a recent episode of the No Fouls Given and Playmaker podcast. Pierce was part of the panel, and of course, his game against Charlotte — his 25th 50-point game in the NBA — was dissected.

Green, Pierce, and Wosny Lambre gave Harden his flowers, with Pierce even joking about not having as many 50-point games in his career. But when it came to choosing a Mount Rushmore and picking his four best shooting guards in NBA history, Harden missed the cut.

Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Dwyane Wade were unanimously voted as the first three. Green and Wos then named Harden as their 4th and called him one of the game’s greatest scorers. But Pierce was not convinced.

“I don’t got him. I got Iverson,” claimed the former NBA Champ, and before he could explain himself, Green spoke Pierce’s own words.

“He’s going AI because of impact and playoffs. That’s why he’s going AI. AI had more impact on winning in the playoffs.” Pierce nodded in agreement. However, he did acknowledge Harden as a tremendous player who has incredible numbers.

It’s a strong point to make. Harden has all the accolades for the number four spot. He was a league MVP, a Conference Finals champion, and an 11-time All-Star. Similarly, Iverson was also an 11-time All-Star, reached the Finals, and won a league MVP. The mirroring is a little strange when you look at it, but the two are a lot alike in how they played the game.

The biggest similarity is that neither man won an NBA ring, which seems like a crime. However, Iverson typically performed more consistently in the playoffs than Harden. For some reason, when the game is at its most important, the Beard has tended to disappear. It happened last year in the Clippers’ crucial Game 7 against the Nuggets, and that’s just the latest example.

Harden’s case for that fourth spot really comes down to what you value most. If you’re talking pure scoring, creativity, and the ability to tilt an entire defense by himself, he’s as good as anyone who’s ever played the game.

But if playoff moments and big-stage reliability weigh heavier for you, then Pierce going with Iverson makes plenty of sense. Either way, nights like his explosion against Charlotte remind everyone that Harden is still adding to a résumé that will spark debates like this long after he’s gone.