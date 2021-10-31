“Oops, the NBA levies a $25,000 fine on Kevin Durant”: The Nets superstar’s unsportsmanlike conduct during his match against the Pacers had repercussions coming

NBA superstar Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 for throwing the ball into the spectator stand. The incident took place at Barclays Center when the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Indiana Pacers.

The Nets fans had something to rejoice over last night’s win against the Pacers. James Harden ended his shooting slump scoring 29-points, shooting 50% from the 3-point line. The former MVP made 16 of his 19 free throws during the game.

However, the only minus the Nets had during the game was Kevin Durant throwing the ball into the spectator stand, leading to a technical. The incident took place when Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell fouled KD after making it past halfcourt.

Durant’s actions had everyone taken aback since we had never seen the two-time NBA champion do anything like this in the past. Whether it was the frustration of being fouled or something else, the behavior seemed highly unlike KD.

With KD admitting he could foresee a fine coming. The NBA recently announced that it had levied the superstar with a $25,000 fine.

The NBA fines Kevin Durant for throwing the ball into the spectator stand.

The Nets defeated the Pacers 105-98 at home. Durant had a double-double consisting of 22-points and 11-rebounds as he shot an incredible 70.0% from the field.

However, The four-time scoring champion was more in the news for another incident in the match than his performance. On being fouled with 4:40 remaining during the third quarter, Durant would launch the ball into the spectator stand.

The act was considered highly unsportsmanlike by many. Nonetheless, Durant later clarified that he had no intention of throwing the ball into the stands, owning up to his mistake.

“I tried to hit it off the backboard, but I shouldn’t have done that. I don’t know what I was thinking. It won’t happen again. I hope so. I’m sure a hefty fine is coming.”

Durant had his prediction proved right as the NBA recently announced it would be fining the superstar $25,000 for his actions during the match against the Pacers.

The Nets superstar would have the following reaction on Twitter after learning hefty fine levied on him by the NBA.

The NBA sent out a stern message with this fine on the Nets superstar. No matter the stature of the player, such actions wouldn’t be tolerated.