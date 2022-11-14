“Fame Swallowed Him”: Dennis Rodman, Who Drank Away His $27 Million Fortune, Got a Stern Assessment From Annie Bakes

Dennis Rodman has been a complicated character since the start of his career. A troubled past behind him, a sudden height gain turned The Worm’s life around. He went on to become a legendary rebounder and defender and eventually won 5 NBA Championships, two with Detroit and three with the Bulls. His performance earned Dennis a fat paycheck, But unfortunately, Rodman lost much of his fortune. His ex-wife Annie Bakes revealed what caused this downfall for the eccentric star.

A self-proclaimed friend of Kim Jong Un, Dennis Rodman grew up shy and troubled. His mom threw him out of her house when he was barely 18.

A growth spurt did show The Worm a path to success but the Bad As I Wanna Be writer could never outrun his demons. Annie, in an interview with New Times, detailed what was eating up Rodman and what caused this downward spiral.

Annie Bakes claimed Dennis Rodman was a victim

In the interview, Annie discussed how Rodman had been before. She claimed that once, Dennis Rodman was an innocent, shy, and cute man. His gentleness was adored by everyone around him. However, that changed over time.

Annie Bakes: “[He was] innocent, shy, cute.” She continued: “Deep down [what he has become] isn’t him, but fame is the devil to him. He’s been swallowed up by it.”

Dennis turned into a menace after his success. He was a reckless man on a mission to defy society. But such a battle can take a heavy toll on a person’s mental health. And it did.

Rodman was losing himself, turning to escapes. He luckily avoided a suicide attempt but fell prey to alcohol.

The Worm lost spent his $27 million dollar fortune

Today, Dennis is worth just $500,000. But at the peak of his career, he was making millions of dollars. As per Sportrac, Rodman made over $27 million in his NBA career. This does not include endorsements, book and movie deals, and other endeavors.

Rodman spent most of his money on drinking booze and partying. The impact of this addiction has been far worse on Dennis than anyone can imagine.

