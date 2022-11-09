“LeBron James, AD, and Russ Don’t Need Us to Figure it Out”: Iman Shumpert Hasn’t Given Up On the Lakers’ $130M Trio

The Los Angeles Lakers are in bedlam right now. The franchise has currently had an abysmal start to their 2022/2023 NBA campaign having amassed merely two victories out of a possible 10. It also hasn’t helped that their ‘All-Star’ duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James have had subpar nights in the office.

The pair are currently two of the worst scorers on jumpers this season, converting an estimated just 25% of their shots.

That trio takes home a combined salary of close to $130M this season.

Provided the situation in Los Angeles doesn’t change for the better, the proposition of a trade must be heavily considered. Given the fact that they do not have reams of assets at their disposal, the franchise is expected to be vigilant in the coming months.

However, all may not be lost for the 18-time NBA champions..or at least according to former NBA champion, Iman Shumpert.

Iman Shumpert backs LeBron James and the Lakers to see their woes through.

2016 NBA champion, Iman Shumpert has endorsed his support to the Los Angeles Lakers, in the face of the obstacles they are facing right now.

Shumpert played alongside LeBron James for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, when they notoriously came back, in the wake of being down ‘3-1’ to, arguably the greatest team of all time, the Golden State Warriors.

Speaking to DJ Vlad in a recent interview, Shumpert shared his thoughts on the current predicament faced by the franchise, and if the roster can compete for the championship.

Iman Shumpert stated-

“If healthy. We talking about health..We didn’t see Bron and AD and Russ just healthy together figuring it out and it was a lot of lineup switches and this and that and they didn’t play well. Russ had a bad go at it, so they worrying about this, so it became a circus around him. Like y’all haven’t seen them just in a grown man groove, like let them groove. These ain’t no kids, they don’t need us to talk about this to figure this out.”

Shumpert in his own regard is right, but how long can the roster afford to award themselves the excuse of time? Not to mention, how long before they realize, given the stakes and circumstances, the luxury of time is something they do not have.

Will the tide turn for the Los Angeles Lakers?

It’s important to note that, inclusive of the last season, the Lakers have now lost 38 of their last 52 matches. Which compiles for a 14-38 record. A winning percentage of just 0.269. Trouble brews.

It’s just 10 games into the season, so as concerning as the scenario in LA is right now, the hope will be at best, they could push it out to another ten games, before evaluating and making some drastic changes to their roster.

