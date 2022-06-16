“Anthony Davis gets injured opening his closet, LeBron James!”: Stephen A Smith rips into Lakers big man’s extensive injury history after the King’s recent Instagram post

Stephen A Smith goes on LONG rant on Anthony Davis after LeBron James puts up post hyping up Lakers star

Anthony Davis can be one helluva player, can’t he?

It may feel like 2020 was a long, long time ago now, but the reality is, it was just two years ago. We know, the existence of Unicorns sounds more realistic, but it’s true.

During the 2020 NBA Playoffs, LeBron James was obviously the Lakers’ best player, but AD wasn’t that far away from himself. He hit tough shot after tough shot on offense, whether it be from the outside or inside. And he was absolutely dominant as a rim protector. Heck, the man almost even stole the Finals MVP award from the King in those Finals.

Unfortunately, things have been going pretty badly since then. The Brow has always been injury-prone. But, in the last two seasons especially, it’s like he just can’t stay off the hospital bed.

Due to this, countless fans have been roasting the Brow for his injury history, causing Bron to put this up on his Instagram.

This is something Stephen A Smith reacted to, during his recent appearance on ‘First Take’. And well… let’s just say he did more than just take exception to it.

Stephen A Smith can’t stop roasting Anthony Davis for his injury history after LeBron James’s Instagram post about him

Stephen A Smith has never been one to mince his words. But when it comes to the Lakers, hot damn does he not hold back!

Especially since it was confirmed that this franchise wouldn’t be making the playoffs this season, the ESPN man has been on a bit of a rampage when it comes to the Purple and Gold. And after he took a look at the Instagram post we’d shown above, there was clearly no sign of it stopping anytime soon.

