“LeBron James’ Lakers are fair-weathered stepchildren to the Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers!” : Stephen A Smith puts out bold take about NBA’s LA rivalry

Stephen A Smith has been one of the contributors to there never being a dull moment in the NBA.

Always incandescent with his opinions, SAS is bound to instigate a reaction with each take of his. The First Take host has been a key player in NBA discourse in recent years.

Harsh in his criticism and often blasphemous, SAS has turned heads on a regular basis. Alongside Skip Bayless, SAS is arguably the most recognizable name in mainstream American sports coverage.

And SAS’ latest targets? The brightest target of them all, the Los Angeles Lakers.

On First Take, debate was ensuing regarding what the return of a fit Anthony Davis would mean to the Western Conference.

Stephen A Smith took the opportunity to remind fans of the predicament the Lakers find themselves in.

What did Stephen A. have to say about the Lakers return to full fitness?

The Lakers for the most part of the 2022 season were plagued by injuries. Anthony Davis, their star big man missed a considerable chunk of the season. Recently, with AD revealing that he hadn’t touched a basketball in over a month, talks had resurfaced regarding the Lakers.

With the most storied franchise in the league missing the Playoffs, the sort of attention the debacle got was natural. Especially with LeBron James donning the purple and gold.

However, Stephen A. rightly pointed out that even if fully fit, the Lakers would only be second fiddle on paper to their neighbors: the LA Clippers.

“The Los Angeles Clippers are the best team in LA… The Los Angeles Lakers are fair-weathered stepchildren to the Clippers” 🗣️ Stephen A. Smith on the LA rivalrypic.twitter.com/ylLae66762 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 16, 2022

Why does Stephen A. pick the Clippers over the Lakers?

The Clippers have recently dominated the Lakers. And with their star wings, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard expected to return, their roster is looking set for a long season.

Stephen A points out that coach Tyronn Lue is arguably the only weak link in the Clippers. This may seem absurd after how the Clippers exceeded all expectations and remained competitive this season.

Regardless, with a well-crafted roster and an owner who is willing to pay all the tax in the world, the Clippers are definitely a force to reckon with.

Stephen A. is partially right for once. The Lakers do have a tough task to prove themselves as the best in their city itself.

Approaching LeBron’s 19th season in the league, the Lakers have the unenviable task of maneuvering their current roster into contenders. Will the Lakers be able to put together a competitive roster is definitely a story to follow into the upcoming season.

