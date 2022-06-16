“Andrew Wiggins contributed to an $80 million investment”: How the Warriors superstar put up millions in series C funding for ‘Sundae’

Andrew Wiggins added to his investment portfolio last summer after he invested in an online marketplace called ‘Sundae’.

Andrew Wiggins has been the talk of the NBA over the past 48 hours and more. This is due to his stellar performance in Game 5 where he notched 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, helping the Golden State Warriors take a 3-2 series lead over the Boston Celtics.

In a game where Steph Curry went 0-9 from beyond the arc, Wiggins dominated for within it, generating offense out of possessions that had no specified play drawn up. The former Timberwolves player shed that identity of his and essentially got the Dubs offense out of nothing.

Looked at as a mere trade piece for the Warriors, Andrew Wiggins proved that his contract being the 3rd highest on Golden State’s payroll does indeed make sense.

Of course, as many young athletes are doing nowadays, the 2014 no. 1 overall pick has dipped his toes in the investment game. It’s been stated over and over again that career earnings aren’t the end all be all for generational wealth and Wigs realized this last year.

Andrew Wiggins invested in ‘Sundae’.

Andrew Wiggins, along with a bevy of other NBA players such as Kelly Olynyk, Alex Caruso, and even his own Warriors teammate, Klay Thompson, invested in ‘Sundae’. ‘Sundae’ is a San Francisco based residential real estate marketplace online.

The tens of investors that are listed in the Series C Funding reportedly contributed $80 million. Series C is usually done to help the investors gain trust in the idea/project to hopefully double up their money as quickly as possible.

Andrew Wiggins signed a back-loaded $147 million contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves that kicked in from the 2018-19 season onwards. He will be a free agent in the summer of 2023 but not before making $33.6 million in the final season of his contract.

