California vs UNLV: No National Anthem, Rob Gronkowski Is Set for a “Specialized Grand Entrance” at SoFi Stadium

Dec 16, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rob Gronkowski (middle) sings the during the National Anthem with the New Directions Veterans Choir before the Starco Brands LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Gronkowski is the host of the game. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Rob Gronkowski is set to kick off the proceedings at SoFi Stadium for the California vs. UNLV matchup in the LA Bowl. Last year, the future Hall of Famer hosted the game and opened by singing the national anthem. But singing isn’t one of Gronk’s strong suits, so this year, he plans to pivot to something that’s more in his wheelhouse.

Advertisement

Gronk joined Kay Adams to discuss what he has on the tab for the LA Bowl. When asked if he was going to sing again, Gronk responded with a resounding no, saying “people’s ears were hurting” the last time he did it. This year, he is going to do a “specialized grand entrance” for the players.

“The grand opening entrance that I’m doing this year isn’t really about me, it’s just me introducing the teams coming out of the tunnel — which is going to be really cool. I’m going to be on the microphone like ‘Here come the California Golden Bears!'” Gronk explained.

It should make for a fun atmosphere to start the game, similar to the starting lineup announcements at the beginning of NBA games. And this game needs all the excitement and hype it can get because it’s not exactly an eye-catching matchup. This is why the bowl directors decided to attach Gronk’s name to the game in the hopes of casual viewers tuning in just to see Gronkowski.

Gronkowski got this Gig Without Paying

Traditionally, if a celebrity wants to be involved with the naming of anything in sports, they need to shell out some cash. According to research, a game like this should cost anyone $300k to attach their name to it. But in this case, the LA bowl-makers decided to hire Gronk and formerly Kimmel in an effort to boost the ratings. Not only that, but it helped the two gain exposure in their own respective careers.

Last season the LA Bowl saw the 7-5 UCLA Bruins take on the 8-5 Boise State Broncos — not exactly an exciting matchup. But because Gronk hosted and sang the national anthem, the game received higher ratings than initial predictions. The deal, however, goes both ways, as Gronkowski declined to comment if he was compensated for the role — leading many to believe he wasn’t.

The situation is a reflection of where lower-tiered bowl games are inevitably heading. The ratings for other bowl games have dropped dramatically in recent years. And who knows how low they get this year with the advent of the 12-team playoff.

The future for lower-stakes bowl games revolves around media and sponsor creations rather than the talent on the actual field. It’s a weird and kind of sad reality for the players, but it’s just the way the audience has shifted lately.