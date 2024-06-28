“Good Looking” Travis Kelce Likened To Frankenstein’s Monster For Carrying Taylor Swift On Stage

Travis Kelce showed his extrovert nature, flair, and showmanship as he hopped on the stage during night 3 of Taylor Swift’s Wembley show. As part of a skit during her song, “I Can Do It with a Broken Heart”, Travis carried Tay-Tay while she pretended to be faint, before putting her down. He followed that by adorably dancing a little jig. Howard Stern compared Kelce to Frankenstein’s monster.

Jimmy Kimmel appeared on the Howard Stern podcast, where shared some juicy details about a dinner party he attended as Paul McCartney’s guest. Kimmel mentioned that Taylor arrived at the party with Travis and took on the role of DJ for the evening.

As Jimmy continued to share more details, Howard Stern intervened in his usual manner to discuss the moment when the 3-time Super Bowl winner carried Blondie on stage. Gushing over Travis’s personality and appearance, he compared him to” Frankenstein’s Monster carrying a helpless little girl to the river bank.” He stated,

“Was Taylor there with Travis Kelce? Oh, boy oh boy. Did you see him carrying her? He’s good-looking. Did you see the big guy carrying her around on the stage like he is Frankenstein, taking a little girl down to the river? Unbelievable. Did you see it? Unf*cking believable.”

| Jimmy Kinmel talks to Howard Stern about partying with Taylor and Travis at Paul Mcartney’s house in LA a short while back! pic.twitter.com/XGm4WNsjCX — Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) June 26, 2024

Kimmel revealed further deets, stating that people were dancing in the kitchen even though there was no jam session. It was a star-studded party with Bruce Springsteen, Mick Jagger, Courtney Cox, Jen Aniston, Steven Spielberg, etc. However, seeing so many A-listers, Jimmy and his wife Molly talked to people they already knew.

However, Kimmel did have a brief convo with Bruce about Elvis, life in L.A., and how it was shaping up to be a great party.

It feels like Stern is completely on the Taylor-Travis bandwagon but gave some of the least romantic advice to a couple still in their honeymoon period.

Howard Stern Gave Some Valuable Advice to Travis a Few Months Ago

While Talking to Stephen A Smith on his show, Howard Stern had one key piece of advice for the Chiefs TE. As per Yahoo Sports, Stern suggested that to solidify his relationship with Taylor Swift, Kelce should marry the 13-time Grammy winner.

When asked for the reason behind this advice, he asserted that the financial gain for Travis would be unbelievable, allowing him to carve out a new career for himself after retirement. He stated,

“Travis Kelce has to marry Taylor Swift, right? He will then get a movie career, he’ll be bigger than the Rock,” Stern said. “I mean, this is it. This is his chance.”

While Stephen A. Smith, a fan of Travis Kelce, defended the 3-time Super Bowl winner’s resume, asserting that he doesn’t need Taylor Swift’s help to have a bright future in show business or the sports media industry, he acknowledged Taylor’s impact and star power.

Since entering this relationship, Travis has grown significantly. He has had endless projects lined up for him due to the increased exposure. He will soon appear in a TV series. Taylor has brought him out of his shell, allowing him to live to his full potential and pursue more accomplishments beyond football.