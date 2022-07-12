“Anthony Davis has quietly put together one of the biggest offseasons of his career”: Rob Pelinka scares the entire league while discussing the Lakers stars’ preparation for the 2022-23 campaign

According to Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka, Anthony Davis has put together the biggest offseasons of his career, preparation-wise.

Winning the 2020 championship, the Los Angeles Lakers were successful in their trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, trading away a majority of their young core for Anthony Davis. During that 2019-2020 campaign, AD put on a show alongside LeBron James, averaging a stellar 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game. “The Brow” had an even spectacular showing in the postseason at the Orlando Bubble. While putting up a staggering 27.7/9.7/3.5, Davis went on to help LAL win their 17th championship.

However, things haven’t been going in the former Kentucky Wildcat’s favor since then. In the very next season, the 2020-2021 campaign, Anthony sustained a horrific MCL injury, forcing him to sit out for half of the season. And again, this past season, Davis suffered yet another mid-foot sprain, side-lining him for 42 games.

While his injuries have been a sign of concern for Lakers Nation, for the majority of this summer, the 29-year-old has been seen hitting the gym at absurd hours to put in the work.

Anthony Davis been locked in! Training everyday at 4:50am is what it takes! After 400makes, FT’s are key! To be the best if you need to be up before the rest. More work to be done this summer!🏁🎯 @AntDavis23 . -Stay locked in! #NBA #LethalShooter pic.twitter.com/YzFwyUebu6 — Lethal Shooter (@LethalShooter__) July 5, 2022

“Everyone’s gonna come back with a chip on our shoulder, and Anthony Davis is gonna lead us with that”: Rob Pelinka

According to Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, the preparations this summer is one of the biggest offseasons of AD’s career. Putting the league on notice, Rob further said:

“He’s bought in, and I think he’s quietly put together one of the biggest offseasons of his career,” Pelinka said. “You can just tell. He’s got a very serious tone about him. Last year didn’t unfold the way that any of us wanted, and I think everyone’s gonna come back with a chip on our shoulder, and A.D.’s gonna lead us with that. I think he’s working hard. I know he’s working really hard on his body.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LakersNation.com (@lakersnationofficial)

LAL’s new head coach Darvin Ham also spoke about Davis and the role he will have to take on for the team’s success.

“With AD, I would say he’s the biggest factor,” Ham told Marc Spears of Andscape. “I’m looking forward to him having a huge year this year. I know the way we’re going to play is going to benefit him. The way I’m going to take care of him, make sure we take care of him, it’s going to benefit him. That size, that skill set, that approach. What you saw in the bubble, we’re bringing that back. And again, we got to make sure we take care of him. Meet all of his needs physically and make sure he’s in a good space mentally, spiritually, but he’s the factor. This s*** ain’t going to work without AD being right.”

Hopefully, AD doesn’t suffer any more major injuries and help LeBron James and co. in their quest to win title #18 for the franchise.

