Basketball

“Anthony Davis has quietly put together one of the biggest offseasons of his career”: Rob Pelinka scares the entire league while discussing the Lakers stars’ preparation for the 2022-23 campaign

“Anthony Davis has quietly put together one of the biggest offseasons of his career”: Rob Pelinka scares the entire league while discussing the Lakers stars’ preparation for the 2022-23 campaign
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Kennington Oval London ODI records: Kennington Oval cricket stadium records and highest innings total
Next Article
Oval average ODI score: The Oval pitch average score and highest run chase in ODI history
NBA Latest Post
"We wish Michael Jordan was 7-feet": Former Bulls GM Rod Thorn wasn't keen on drafting the 6"6' guard
“We wish Michael Jordan was 7-feet”: Former Bulls GM Rod Thorn wasn’t keen on drafting the 6″6′ guard

Former Bulls GM Rod Thorn made a startling revelation about drafting Michael Jordan that could…