“I still can’t believe people take Richard Jefferson seriously!”: LeBron James spoke about what a troll the now sports analyst is

Anyone who follows Richard Jefferson knows the comments he drops on star’s Instagram accounts. LeBron James has been at the receiving end for most of it, getting called “trash”, “not good” and funnier comments under his posts. To a regular guy, he looks like he is a hater who was forced to play with the Lakers superstar. But the story is far from that because only Bron knows the real story.

He knows what a clown RJ is, and none of it he says is serious. They joke around so much, that his sarcasm is now being construed for actual arguments. During the bubble, it was quite obvious, because he was doing that in real-time, and it was only close family members who were allowed into the arena.

Jefferson had a story where he picked the Denver Nuggets to beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference finals, just because. He always wants to be the opposite of the favorite, just for the kicks. So when he said that, and he ran into Jared Dudley’s mom. she was livid! He had to explain to her that he wasn’t being serious, and it was all light-hearted banter.

LeBron James should do more analytics videos and interviews – he has the charisma

LeBron James’ Basketball IQ is the stuff of legends – Iman Shumpert has an amazing story to tell about this. With that IQ and the way he retains plays and scores, he’d be the perfect analyst. He’d know what the opponent coach was going to run, even before his players know about it. He’s been a student of the game for 2/3rds his life, that much experience does that to a person.

Plus with all the PR training and media exposure, the 4-time champion has had over the years, he’d make a good fit in front of the camera as well. He knows how to hold someone’s attention, and always has a good story to tell. And with frenemies like RJ, who would not have funny stories?

While the King will probably end up owning a team like his idol Michael Jordan, he should consider exploring options to be on TV for a couple of years before venturing into the cruel world of owning a sports team. The LeGM memes would come to reality, if the Las Vegas team ever gets picked up!

