“Anthony Davis, I haven’t heard your name mentioned all year”: Shaquille O’Neal challenges the Lakers big man to step up and dominate

Shaquille O’Neal has hit out at Anthony Davis, asking the Lakers big man to step up his game.

The former Los Angeles Lakers center has voiced his concerns over the current Lakers forward’s performances this season. Shaq was recently quoted on this week’s episode of The Big Podcast sending a message to the eight-time NBA All-star.

Shaquille O’Neal who has won the NBA championship four times was in criticism of AD in reference to his poor show in clutch moments. Shaq mentioned how the Laker’s big man is not living up the expectations in comparison to LeBron James and Russell Westbrook who are grabbing the headlines with stellar performances in recent games.

“I haven’t heard your name mentioned all year…step up.”@SHAQ has a message for AD on this week’s episode of #TheBigPodcast: https://t.co/syvvhiZ9Kk pic.twitter.com/P3zpvUiBXF — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 16, 2021

Shaq has singled out AD for his poor performances while praising LeBron and Westbrook for their strong performances after grabbing the limelight in their recent run of fixtures. Shaq brought up Ad’s poor shooting from the three point line with Davis shooting at under 19% from the arc.

Anthony Davis is averaging 23 points and 10 rebounds this season but has not been impressive enough in the opinion of the former LA Lakers Star. Shaq expects Davis to prove himself by performing in tandem with LeBron forming a big two partnership and taking over games.

Davis has been in terrible form shooting the from the three point line and Shaq has asked the Lakers forward to raise his game to that of LeBron after the latter was recently named as the Western Conference player of the week. James averaged 28 points 7 rebounds and 8 assists last week guiding the Lakers to a 3-1 record.

Shaq spoke about Anthony Davis not being dominant enough in games as much as his Lakers teammates and has sent out a message to the All-star forward asking him to step up his game.