Basketball

“Anthony Davis, I haven’t heard your name mentioned all year”: Shaquille O’Neal challenges the Lakers big man to step up and dominate

"Anthony Davis, I haven't heard your name mentioned all year": Shaquille O'Neal challenges the Lakers big man to step up and dominate
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
“Anthony Edwards is really a mix of LeBron James, Jordan, and Kobe”: NBA Twitter applauds the Wolves star for becoming 7th player in history to score 2,000 points in his 1st 100 games at age 20
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Anthony Davis, I haven't heard your name mentioned all year": Shaquille O'Neal challenges the Lakers big man to step up and dominate
“Anthony Davis, I haven’t heard your name mentioned all year”: Shaquille O’Neal challenges the Lakers big man to step up and dominate

Shaquille O’Neal has hit out at Anthony Davis, asking the Lakers big man to step…