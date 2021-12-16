“Shaquille O’Neal and Demarcus Cousins? Not a lot of brain cells there”: When Charles Barkley hilariously roasted the ‘Big Aristotle’ and former Lakers star

Charles Barkley once said that Shaquille O’Neal and DeMarcus Cousins together isn’t exactly a whole lot of brain cells put together.

Charles Barkley made an incredibly seamless transition from being a loud-mouthed, no filter-having power forward in the NBA to being a loud-mouthed, no filter-having NBA analyst on TV. He fit right in with Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith and Ernie Johnson on ‘Inside the NBA’ and the cast was complete when Shaquille O’Neal made his way after retiring.

There are several tropes and pseudo-storylines that the NBAonTNT cast loves to follow throughout the course of the show. Whether it’s Shaq bringing up his rings, Ernie playing the moderator role when things go off the rail, or Chuck taking about the ‘big ol’ women in Texas’; the lot of them love hitting audiences with throwbacks.

One that has become quite popular over the decade is Charles Barkley roasting Shaq for not being smart enough. Of course, in reality, O’Neal is quite the smart and savvy man but Chuck has repeatedly went after the Lakers legend for sounding ‘dumb’.

He doesn’t pull his punches when it comes to insulting Shaq as it’s understood it’s all in good fun and he most certainly didn’t pull them here in this particular NBAonTNT segment.

Charles Barkley goes after Shaq and Cousins.

Charles Barkley, upon seeing both Shaquille O’Neal and Demarcus Cousins on the NBA court together from the ‘Inside the NBA’ studio, hilariously said, “I’ll tell you what? It’s not a lot of brain cells in that shot.”

Cousins is someone who’s also been cast as someone who isn’t particularly bright by the media and fans, which is quite unfortunate as we have no way of knowing this. However, it does make for a rather hilarious joke from Chuck in retrospect.

Safe to say that Charles Barkley and Shaq will continue to go at one another, with Barkley winning this round of the 1000s they’ve had.