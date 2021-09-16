“Anthony Davis is a top 5 talent, but not a top 5 player!”: Richard Jefferson explains why the Lakers star isn’t quite at the level of superstars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant

NBA Analysts Richard Jefferson has an incredibly weird back-handed compliment for Lakers star Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis may have flown under the radar a bit during this offseason, but that hasn’t really changed the perception of him in the NBA community.

You ask any fan, and they will say the player has the talent to potentially be the best in the league. However, his constant injuries, as well as his sometimes-inconsistent performances are what bring down his ranking among the best in the league.

Still, it is undeniable, that at his best, he is perhaps the best No.2 option in the NBA, and easily one of the top 5 players in the league… or is he?

Well, it seems Richard Jefferson has had his grievances with the player during the last two seasons. And during his recent appearance on the ‘No Chill’ podcast with Gilbert Arenas, he made all of them very public.

Richard Jefferson explains what Anthony Davis’s biggest problem is, and why he isn’t a top 5 player

Richard Jefferson can make some pretty daft takes sometimes we won’t lie. But, this one may be more on the money than most Lakers fans would like to admit.

Given that the Lakeshow ranks amongst the favorites to win the NBA championship during this upcoming season, of course, the questions about the franchise and Anthony Davis came up. And when they did, here is what he had to say about the player.

“No one calls him a top five player… They call him a top five talent. A top five talent is one of the most disrespectful things. The reason why I call you a top five talent and not a top five player is because top five players do it every single night.”

This is just stupid (good). Can’t wait for Anthony Davis Revenge Tour. pic.twitter.com/934Z5fhKd1 — Lakers Legacy (@LakersLegacyPod) September 9, 2021

Frankly, we couldn’t agree more with Richard Jefferson here.

At his best, sure the man is arguably the best player in the league. He is a 7-footer with guard-like skills after all.

But, too often we have seen the Brow be too passive, or just far too trigger happy from the perimeter. Add that to the fact that he has yet to have a season where he doesn’t miss a chunk of games due to injury, and you have a person who has all the talent in the world but just isn’t quite consistent enough.

That said, he is far from being the finished product just yet. In fact, if he stays healthy, we believe he can elevate to that top 5 status as soon as next season.

