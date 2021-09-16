“Lonzo Ball’s Bulls will make more noise than the Knicks!”: Shaquille O’Neal hilariously leaves Stephen A Smith aghast with his statement on First Take

Shaquille O’Neal hilariously omits the New York Knicks from his ‘ones to watch’ list during his appearance on Stephen A Smith’s show

We still can’t believe Max Kellerman is no longer appearing alongside Stephen A Smith on First Take anymore.

All the controversy surrounding the show aside, the new format for it is a peculiar one. Stephen and Molly will be regulars on the show, while there is no new guest to fill into that third spot during every episode. And recently, it turned out to be Lakers legend, Shaquille O’Neal.

We already know the Diesel is a bit of a troll, something that has resulted in countless hilarious moments over the years from the man himself. However, he may just have topped that list completely after the way he got at Mr. Smith on his own show.

You’re going to want to see this one.

“You didn’t mention my Knicks!”: Stephen A Smith delivers a hilarious reaction as Shaquille O’Neal forgets to shoutout his favorite team

For those that don’t know, Stephen A Smith is a massive New York Knicks fan. Perhaps the franchise’s biggest out of all the analysts that appear on national television. Now, remember that. It’s going to make the following tweet even funnier.

Take a look.

This damn @Shaq, man. I’m gonna get him pic.twitter.com/JBO8Fslezf — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 15, 2021

The ESPN analyst’s expression will never stop being funny.

Jokes aside though, we do think the addition of Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier will help the Knicks take a massive step in the right direction. However, what the team really needed this offseason, was a bit more playmaking. Without that, we aren’t really sure if they can secure a top 5 seed in the East.

The Bulls on the other hand are being severely underrated at the moment. The team has playmaking and scoring in spades. They have two sparkplugs off the bench in Alex Caruso and Coby White, who can shift the momentum whenever needed. And on the defensive side of things, Zach LaVine took massive strides during the Olympics. Combine that with the ability of Caruso and Lonzo Ball as well, and this team can be an above-average defensive team.

So, despite how Stephen A Smith may look at us if he sees this, it seems we might have to agree with Shaquille O’Neal on this one.

