“It is only right to deny the vaccine if you have denied all modern medicine!”: Stephen A Smith reveals his incredibly bold thoughts about the anti-vaxxer community

ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith reveals his controversial thoughts on Covid-19 Vaccination during a sit-down with the Breakfast Club

Stephen A Smith has always been one of those outspoken figures in the NBA community.

For the last decade or so, this man has arguably been the most successful in the field. And despite all the controversy surrounding him at the moment, the man has continued to go strong.

Recently though, Smith made an appearance on ‘The Breakfast Club’, to talk about something other than sports. He decided to speak on vaccinations. And well, let’s just say, his opinion isn’t exactly what you’d label as the most popular one.

Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Stephen A Smith believes it is only right to deny taking the vaccine under one condition

Now, we won’t lie. Whenever he is not an ESPN show, Stephen A Smith has shown himself to be a very wise man. He often speaks like a person who is aware of his surroundings and himself. Overall, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say he is a very wise person when he doesn’t have to act as the caricatured version of himself. And we must say, his recent sit down with The Breakfast Club was no different.

Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

If we’re being frank here, we couldn’t agree more with the analyst here.

Many anti-vaxxers have sighted the ‘my body, my choice’ mentality here. And we won’t say they are completely wrong. However, the fact of the matter is, by not taking the vaccine, they are potentially putting others’ lives at risk as well.

If an individual has always questioned modern medicine throughout their life, sure fine, it’s still somewhat understandable. But, if they have never done so in their life, why in the world shall they start now?

