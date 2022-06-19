“Anthony Davis was paid $10K in college for his unibrow!”: Former Nike and Adidas executive claims payments were made to AD’s family back when he was playing in Kentucky

Back in 2011, college athletes could not profit from their names, images, or likeness. However, Anthony Davis made a cool $10,000 from his!

In July of 2021, the NCAA was forced to introduce the NIL rule, on the order of the Supreme Court. The rule allows college athletes to make money from their names, images, and their likenesses.

However, prior to the implementation of the NIL rule, the NCAA had sole proprietorship of athletes’ rights. As such, numerous cases popped up over the years, as many athletes violated the previous regime.

Over the years, numerous stars have been singled out for these reasons. Including some big names like Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson among others.

The public record evidence that Gina Ford relies on to sow doubts about Zion Williamson’s eligibility as a “student-athlete” are various exhibits from SNDY college basketball corruption case. Among them are text messages between Nike officials discussing payment to Zion in 2017. pic.twitter.com/FFW4dVKvgn — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) June 10, 2020

It certainly was scandalous at the time, but in hindsight, it seems more unfair to the athletes. Especially to AD and his family, who were struggling at the time.

Former Nike and Adidas executive claims Anthony Davis received $10,000 for his likeness back when he was playing for Kentucky

In 2011, The Brow was a dominant forward, leading the Kentucky Wildcats to NCAA glory. Shortly afterward, he would go first overall to the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA draft.

However, prior to his move to the NBA, AD and his family were in a tight spot. His father had lost his job and they were in desperate need of money. In steps, Merl Code, a former Nike, and Adidas executive helped broker a t-shirt deal for Davis.

Code claims he approached a friend of his, who put him in touch with an apparel shop that wanted to use Anthony Davis’ iconic unibrow on a t-shirt. The deal was made, and as a result, the family received a $10,000 payment!

Merl Code mentions a former UK assistant AD coming up with an idea to create a T-Shirt design featuring the ‘Brow’ of Anthony Davis before the 2011 Indiana game to generate $10,000 for Davis and his family. https://t.co/qgW4iHvLqK pic.twitter.com/aUfX86rUCQ — Mark Blankenbaker (@UofLSheriff50) February 14, 2022

Code has stated that he has no regrets about making the payment, stating the Davis family deserved it. Moreover, he feels ‘vindicated’ following the implementation of the NIL rule.

