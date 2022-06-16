“Don’t just post my dunks, post my 3s from 4 different angles!”: When Giannis Antetokounmpo demanded NBA’s social media team to start the narrative surrounding his ‘deadly’ shooting

Giannis Antetokounmpo has certainly improved his game over the years. However, he wants everyone to know just how much he has!

The Milwaukee Bucks have been serial favorites to win it all over the past few years. The primary reason for this is none other than Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Greek Freak led the Bucks to a championship last season. Add to that the fact that he is a two-time MVP, one-time DPOY, and six-time All-Star, and there can be no denying his greatness.

A couple more years of this dominance, a few more rings on his fingers and Giannis will be a surefire pick for the Hall of Fame!

Relive the jaw-dropping highlights and historic performances from NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s incredible 2021 NBA Finals for the @Bucks! pic.twitter.com/x9bRqD8h94 — NBA (@NBA) July 26, 2021

Despite his obvious status as a top player, Antetokounmpo is constantly looking to improve. Even if it means asking the NBA social media team to make him look good.

Giannis Antetokounmpo once asked the NBA social media team to make him look like an elite sharpshooter

The Greek Freak is easily the most dominant player in the NBA today. With his size and his speed, he easily gets to the basket and back on defense in a matter of seconds.

There can be no denying just how good he is. Nevertheless, Giannis himself is always looking for ways to improve, and over the years has polished his game, both in the paint and as a shooter.

However, he once went the extra mile, asking the NBA’s social media team to make him look like an even better dunker and an even better shooter!

He may want his one three-point shot to be displayed in different angles, but it’s safe to say he doesn’t need all that to show how dominant he is.

